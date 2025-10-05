VSU to unveil new MyVSU portal 2.0

By: Armone Gates, Copy Editor

Surprise! VSU plans to launch My VSU. 2.0 for students to use on Monday, Oct. 5.

This project has been in the making for three years now, created by the VSU Web team, along with the Information Technology team.

Many students and faculty were having common issues with accessing links and having difficulties accessing important information.

Several surveys were sent out around that time span to see what VSU students did or didn’t like about the current MyVSU.

From this data, the IT and the web team were able to put together a newer version of MyVSU that allows users to have the resources they need more easily.

Information Technology Specialist Allen Kubinski explained the process behind the new app.

“Our main goal for My.VSU is for easy access, and my tagline for this project is Blazer Central,” said Kubinski.

He said the student body was consulted.

“We took in a lot of feedback, mostly from students but also from faculty and staff, as well as what they would like to see in a new MyVSU,” said Kubinski. “We also had a demo back in April of 2025 to some representative groups of students, including Student Government Association, Greek Life, and Residence Life. “

MyVSU is a group of school links (quick links) that can help students find important information for school.

The current MyVSU was launched back in 2018 and has since been the forefront tool used by all staff and students.

Since then, IT and the VSU Web team have been updating a new version of the website that’s most applicable and accessible for students.

With the new version, students can expect to see a map that integrates with the school Calendar, also quick links that work efficiently.

Everything is organized into sections, so students are able to access what they need at any given point in time.

One of the most requested features is that the current MyVSU didn’t work well on mobile devices, so now it has a mobile feature, and you can also install it as a progressive web application.

Another main complaint was a lack of categorization.

Kubinski described the definition of the VSU Banner.

“Banner is just a collection of links that have some security behind them and only show up if you have proper permission,” said Kubinski.

“We went ahead and combined banner links with quick links and made them all in one,” said Kubinski. “All you need to do now is view all and search whatever you need in the search tab, and it will bring up all the links that you need.”

The new MyVSU has an updated feedback system where students can suggest new tips on how to continue to improve the website.

The team behind this new updated website consists of one of the directors of I.T., Jason Gaskins, the designer Daniel Oppel, the front-end – back-end personnel, Steven Sauls, and the web developer, Allen Kubinski.

The entirety of the IT department and Web team had a hand in putting this project together.

“This will be the central hub lighting your path through Blazer Nation,” said Kubinski.