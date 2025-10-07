Teamwork drives VSU rugby to dominate home opener

By: Marese Hudson, Spectator writer

In a great display of athleticism, teamwork and determination, VSU Rugby Club came in with the first home opener Oct 4 with a blowout win over Georgia College and State University.

VSU rugby team put on a spectacle as they ran all over GCSU, scoring more than 120 points and holding them to under 20, showing the club’s elite athleticism.

“Our guys, we have a lot of athletes on our side we got a lot of good athleticisms and everything and that’s kind of triumphed this game,” said Jordan Hall, Rugby Club president.

Hall made it clear that working on the fundamentals and having it packed down really helped with their success and that they played at home.

“We practice on this field all throughout the week all throughout the year, it’s just really kind of comfortable and kind of familiar,” said Hall.

Despite the domination and great fundamental work with the pitches (which is a pass in rugby that must only go backward and not forward), they struggled in the scrum.

“We have to practice more on cardio, our guys started getting tired and everything,” said Hall. “We started struggling trying to keep formation.”

A scrum is a method of restarting the play, as players from each team bind together and push against each other to gain possession of the ball, which is thrown into the middle of the pack as one player tries to hook it back to their team with their feet.

Even though frustration arose from the other team during the game, the camaraderie was still strong between both teams.

The club’s next game is at home, on VSU north campus against Lee University Oct. 18.