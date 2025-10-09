Laufey’s New Album is a Timeless Hit

By: Ibec Francis, Photo Editor

Jazz-pop singer Laufey released her third studio album A Matter of Time on August 22, 2025, and it’s safe to say I was really looking forward to it. After the success of Bewitched, I was curious to see how she would grow as an artist and whether she’d keep that dreamy mix of old-school jazz and modern pop that makes her sound so unique.

From the very first listen, the album felt like both a continuation and a step forward. Laufey is still the queen of cozy, intimate unrequited love songs, but this time she’s letting us see more of her messy, complicated side too.

The vibe of this album is bigger and bolder than her last one. Some tracks are soft and cinematic, almost like they could soundtrack an old movie, while others feel raw and even a little chaotic. “Snow White” is one of her most vulnerable songs yet, and it hit me hard. On the flip side, songs like “Sabotage” sound restless and jagged, which makes them stand out even more.

What I loved most is how personal everything feels. Laufey writes like she’s opening her diary and letting you read it, whether she’s singing about insecurities, love that doesn’t work out, or just trying to find beauty in everyday life.

That said, not everything lands perfectly. A couple of songs blend into each other, and sometimes the mood dips a little too low before picking back up. Still, the variety keeps it from ever feeling boring, and it definitely shows her growth.

Here’s how I’d rate each track out of 10:

Clockwork – 8

Lover Girl – 9(one of my favorite ones)

Snow White – 9

Castle in Hollywood – 7

Carousel – 8

Silver Lining – 7.5

Too Little, Too Late – 7

Cuckoo Ballet (Interlude) – 7

Forget-Me-Not – 8

Tough Luck – 8.5(one of my favorites)

A Cautionary Tale – 8

Mr. Eclectic – 7

Clean Air – 7.5

Sabotage – 9 (perfect closer)

Overall score: 8.3/10

Listening to A Matter of Time feels like being let into Laufey’s inner world not just the polished, picture-perfect parts, but the messier, more vulnerable pieces too. It’s honest, beautiful, and sometimes a little heartbreaking. I’d recommend this album to anyone who loves music that feels personal but still polished. It’s something you can play late at night when you want to sit with your thoughts. It’s not flawless, but it doesn’t need to be and that’s kind of the point.