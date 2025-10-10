VSUPD’s National Night Out educates students about safety

By: Armone’ Gates, Copy Editor

What a night! VSUPD hosted their 9th annual “National Night Out” on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5-7 p.m. on the front lawn. The community and students were able to partake in an evening of safety and fun.

Many organizations within the community came out to discuss public safety tips and build bonds with students on campus.

This event has been held annually since 2016 with the desire for students to get to know the VSU Police Department and other public safety organizations within the community.

The organizations consisted of Red Cross, The Haven, Lowndes County Fire Rescue, and the VSUPD.

The Lowndes County Fire Rescue informed students on fire safety and gave out free gear.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue Fire Marshall Mark Maskule explained what students could learn from the fire department booth.

“One, learn about the fire department and the opportunities that we can offer,” said Maskule. “Also, I want to stress the importance of having some basic fire safety knowledge.”

“The fire department has been a part of the ‘National Night Out’ for at least five years,” said Maskule.

The Haven came out to inform students about sexual awareness and sex trafficking.

Haven member and sexual assault advocate Evie King explained the meaning behind the organization.

“Empathy, safety, and support were here,” said King. “We cover victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking. Our goal is to give resources to people and help them out.”

The American Red Cross explained to students the different charity work and opportunities within the Valdosta community.

American Red Cross Member Jessica Culpepper discussed what students could learn from the organization.

“You’re never too young to volunteer and make a difference,” said Culpepper.

The ringleader behind the event was VSUPD Sgt. Rebecca Leatherberry who has been hosting the event for the last three years.

Leatherberry is the Operations Sgt. of the VSUPD on campus.

Leatherberry explained the process behind planning this event.

“I usually start planning it in either May or June,” said Leatherberry. “The first Tuesday in August and the first Tuesday in October are our first two dates to choose from with the actual ‘National Night Out’ campaign because we use their name and logo, so I had to get approval.”

“We always do the October date because our students are not back yet on the August date,” said Leatherberry. “Also, it’s hot in August, so we always do the October date.”

The evening consisted of fellowship and excitement as many students were able to learn more about safety tips and techniques while being college students.

Freshman friends fine arts major Rianna Murphy and mass media Sharesa Thomas Broadnax, explained why this event was important and what they liked about it.

“I think it’s very important, especially when it’s about a job, everyone’s trying to build connections and utilize their resources,” said Broadnax.

“I like how it wasn’t only for adults but also kids out here,” said Murphy. “And this is even information that they can use later in life.”

“We’re here for you guys and were dedicated to the campus,” said Leatherberry.