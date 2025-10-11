Blazers Look to Bounce Back at The Citadel

By: Lloy Hudson

Sports Editor

VSU (2-3) travels to FCS member The Citadel (2-3) on Saturday for a sunny 2 p.m. football game at Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.

This will be the Blazers’ first game against a Division I opponent since 2003.

Head coach Graham Craig said he was proud of his team’s effort despite last week’s 32-25 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Blazers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and even their record at 3-3. A win would give VSU its 349th victory in program history and improve the Blazers to 13-1 all-time against teams from South Carolina.

Craig said the team has already shifted focus to the challenge ahead. “We’ll come back tomorrow ready to clean things up and get back to work.”

The Citadel enters the game after a bye week, following a 28-10 win at Chattanooga on Sept. 27. Craig said his team is prepared for the test. “This is a really good FCS opponent that does a great job in the Southern Conference,” he said. “We’ve got to get back to work and get ready for a big game.”

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can be heard on TALK 92.1 FM with Wade Beale and Scott James on the call.





