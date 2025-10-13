Centennial Hall Fire Follow Up

By: James Brown, Editor-in-Chief

More information has been released regarding the fire that happened in Centennial Hall on Sunday that left many students distressed.

The fire started around 6 p.m. The blaze began as a kitchen fire that got out of control and spread to the structure itself.

Students and staff were asked to remain outside until authorities could control the flames. Resident assistants were asked to contact their residents who were on fall break to notify them of the issue.

The Valdosta Fire Department arrived to the scene of the fire shortly after being contacted. The building’s sprinkler system had managed to put out the fire before their arrival.

One occupant of the building suffered a minor injury and was given medical treatment.

The Valdosta Fire Department announced that the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.