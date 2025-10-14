VSU’s New Interim President Steps Up to the Plate

By: James Brown, Editor-in-Chief

VSU announced Tuesday that the new inerim president taking over for current president Dr. Richard Carvajal will be Dr. William R. Crowe.

Dr. Crowe is set to train alongside Dr. Carvajal starting on October 15. He will officially begin his new role as President of VSU on Jan. 1, 2026 as the 2025-2026 school year enters its second semester.

This newfound position at VSU is not his first time serving as president of a college. Dr. Crowe spent 25 years at Tyler Junior College, and he worked 15 of those years as its acting president.

Dr. Crowe is optimistic about coming to serve at VSU. He has high hopes for helping better the university’s students and their endeavors in learning.

More about the new president and his experiences at VSU will be posted as information is released. Stay tuned.