OMNI-K: Defiant. Ascending. Transcending.

By Ibec Francis, Photo Editor

In the corner of his college dorm room, surrounded by notebooks, sketches, and half-finished ideas, Kolby James began building something that would grow far beyond fabric. What started as a butterfly tee and a Lil Durk-inspired graphic soon became the foundation for a brand with a mission: OMNI-K.

“The name comes from the word omniscient,” James explains. “It’s about the unknown. Scientists don’t fully know the universe and most people don’t fully know themselves. I wanted OMNI-K to represent that hidden potential inside everyone.” But the journey hasn’t been smooth. In the early days, there were mistakes that seemed almost laughable in hindsight like dropping shorts in September when the weather had already turned cold.

There were deeper cuts too: creative blocks that left him staring at blank pages, financial risks that stretched his budget, and even a $1,250 scam that nearly broke his confidence. “I won’t lie, that one stung,” James admits. “But every setback was like a test. Either I quit, or I figured out how to keep going. That’s where accountability and resilience really came in.”

Over time, the philosophy behind OMNI-K crystallized into three words: Defiant. Ascending. Transcending. Defiant: Refusing to be boxed in by what society says you should be. Ascending: leveling up through struggle and growth. Transcending: pushing past limits, reaching potential that once felt untouchable.

“These aren’t just words,” James says. “They’re the way I live and the way I want people to feel when they put on OMNI-K. You’re not just wearing clothes , you’re choosing to show up as your truest self.” On campus, OMNI-K began to spread. A tee in the library, a hoodie on the basketball court, shorts at a party. Each piece carried the same quiet rebellion: freedom over judgment, expression over silence, individuality over comfort. “Clothing is just the canvas,” James explains. “The real art is how people wear it, how they carry themselves in it. OMNI-K is for anyone unafraid of opinions, unafraid of being judged. It’s for people who want to stand out by being authentic.”

The future remains unwritten, but that’s part of the brand’s DNA. Like the universe it draws its name from, OMNI-K isn’t meant to have limits. “I don’t know the exact destination yet,” James admits with a smile. “But that’s the beauty of it. Just like the universe, the possibilities are endless.”