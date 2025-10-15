Editorial: Halloween Party Survival Guide

Halloween is on Friday, Oct. 31 this year, and that means that parties will be going all weekend long. Meaning that you, dear reader, need a guide to surviving a college Halloween party!

Halloween parties tend to have several unspoken rules and regulations depending on whose event you go to. These are the dos and don’ts of Halloween party etiquette, along with some suggestions to go with it!

The first segment is pre-planning. Having a plan leads to success down the line, and leads to safer and more fun parties, even when there’s spontaneity to come!

DON’T: Come to the party in a lazy costume! There is a difference between a last-minute costume and a lazy costume. It limits the fun, especially if you are the boring one in the picture with your friends.

DO: Start planning your costume ahead of time! If you need to purchase or make costume pieces, then there is plenty of time to gradually do it all, and it prevents you from stressing out the night before. Costumes don’t have to become a cram sesh. Save it for midterms (or don’t).

DON’T: Come empty-handed unless told to do so. Even if you just participate with a snack, a speaker, or some drinks, your host will really appreciate the effort you put into the party!

DO: Check in with your host for their needs! If you can help, it’s always best to do it so that way you can always guarantee a priority re-invitation.

The next segment is for when you make it to the party. When you get in the door, you may not feel prepared for the volume of people in the room or the vibe that the holiday brings. This is the ultimate survival guide to making the most out of your party!

DON’T: Wear something obnoxious. I’m not talking about a humorous costume to film cute social media videos with. I’m talking about trying to walk through a party to get hit in the face with three different sets of wings. Also, don’t be that guy that wears a costume of a culture that is not yours. Don’t get cancelled, guys.

DO: Show some spatial awareness! If you’re dancing in a crowded area and seeing someone trying to pass, take a step to the side and let them through! Not only does it show consideration for the other person, but it also just makes life easier for you (especially if someone is walking where they shouldn’t be. We’ve all been there)

DON’T: Wear an outfit that you are not 100% confident in. There are going to be pictures, lots of movement, and weaving through crowds. If you worry about how your outfit will stay in place, then you are setting yourself up for failure and taking away the fun of it for yourself.

DO: Have some comfortable shoes! Trust me, a night of dancing in heels is not for the weak of spirit, but for the walk home, it really helps to swap out the heels for some flip flops hidden in a purse for the night.

DON’T: Skip having a safety policy with your friends. Keep an eye on each other and hold each other accountable. If someone looks like they might be sick or got too out of hand, help get them out. It keeps you from hearing too much about it in the morning and keeps you and your friends from seeing each other in our headlines.

DO: Keep an eye on your drinks! This specific installation has two applications. The first is to know your limits and if you do choose to drink, we don’t want your friends to stop having fun to take care of you. The second is to make sure your drink doesn’t get spiked. Drink spiking is sometimes hard to detect in a crowded setting, so if you see something, say something. It could save lives.

