Valdosta offers a slew of great restaurants to visit after homecoming

By Ashley Jones

Arts & Entertainment Editor

After attending homecoming events such as the pep rally, casino night, or the big football game, The Spectator figured out students, and faculty might crave a bite off campus – so we’ve compiled a list of local restaurants worth checking out.

First on the list is Vito’s Pizzeria, this local pizzeria serves NY style pizzas, calzones, stromboli, and other American Italian cuisine dishes. The price ranges between $10 to $30. They offer vegan options and cozy outdoor seating perfect for catching up with friends or alumni. You can visit Vito’s at 1537 Baytree Rd.

Next, the Wooden Nickle Pub. This restaurant is a staple within Valdosta’s community as it’s been in town for over 40 years. This pub and grill serve burgers, pizza, nachos, wings, and even salads. Patrons can enjoy a fully stocked bar, an outdoor patio, and arcade games. Their prices range between $10 to $30. To locate this pub perfect for continuing homecoming fun, visit 3269 Inner Perimeter Rd.

The Stone Pho specializes in creating authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Presenting a relaxing and community-oriented environment, The Stone Pho would be an exemplary experience for anyone interested in connecting with their peers while eating. The price range for a meal is between $11 to $20. The Stone Pho is located at 1525 Baytree Rd.

Following is Mo’s Mediterranean Table located on 200 N Patterson St. The interior of this local restaurant has a retro 1960s diner décor while serving Mediterranean dishes such as shawarma wrap, falafel, kabob, stuffed grape leaves, pita and many other dishes. The diner’s price range is about $6 to $20 at most.

Looking for a local low-key authentic southern bbq restaurant? Then Woodstack BBQ Tavern may be the best place for you. Serving pulled pork, smoked chicken, country fried pork chops, beef brisket, and pork ribs, Woodstack’s BBQ Tavern will fulfill all bbq lovers wishes. The price range of the tavern is between $14 to $25. The VSU community can find the tavern at 4038 N Valdosta Rd.

Lastly, on our list is Lion of Judah located at 2525 N Ashley St. This local restaurant is a family-owned spot that serves Ethiopian American cuisine. Not only do they serve Ethiopian cuisine such as Doro Wot, Tofu Tibs, or sambuca’s but you can also experience Ethiopian Spice Tea and Coffee straight from the country itself. Patrons can experience the Ethiopian coffee ceremony without having to use their passport.