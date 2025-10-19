VSU Dominates Lee in Straight Sets Victory

Lloy Hudson

Sports Editor

The VSU Blazers volleyball team put together a winning performance Saturday night, sweeping the Lee University Flames in three competitive sets to secure a home victory. With great offensive execution and consistent defensive play, VSU claimed the match by scores of 25-15, 27-25, and 25-21.

Leading the charge for the Blazers was Sabrina Oncins, who delivered a stellar all-around performance with 12 kills, 3 service aces, and 10 digs, showing her versatility on both sides of the ball.

Avery Mullins was equally impressive, running the Blazer offense efficiently with 34 assists and contributing 9 kills of her own, finishing with a strong .259 hitting percentage.

The first set saw VSU come out strong, capitalizing on multiple Lee attack errors and maintaining consistent offensive pressure.

Asia Montagnani and Katie Callenberger powered through the Lee block, combining for 16 kills and keeping the Flames off balance.

Callenberger also anchored the defense at the net with 4 total blocks, while Montagnani added 2. VSU took the opening frame comfortably at 25-15.

Set two proved to be a much tighter battle, with both teams trading points deep into extra rallies.

Lee’s Esthefany Rabit (9 kills, 5 blocks) and Jasmine Terry (11 kills) pushed the Flames to a late-set lead before Valdosta State stormed back.

In the final set, VSU’s balance and poise took center stage. Libero Eimy Negron Domenech led the defense with 22 digs, keeping Lee’s attacks from finding the floor, while Macy Brown added 12 digs and 3 aces. The Blazers maintained control down the stretch, closing out the match 25-21 to seal the sweep.

With the win, Valdosta State improves to 8-11, continuing their push in Gulf South Conference play. The Blazers will look to carry this momentum into their next matchup as they travel to Montgomery, AL to take on Auburn Montgomery Oct. 21 at 7 PM.





