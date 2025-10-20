Ying Yang Twins to Perform at VSU’s 2025 Homecoming Pep Rally

Written by: Ashley Jones, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Keeping in line with this year’s homecoming theme of “Throwback to the ’90s,” the Student Life team has scored the Atlanta native duo The Ying Yang Twins to perform during the homecoming pep rally on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

For some of the student body, simply hearing the name Ying Yang Twins might not ring a bell for you, but you will definitely recognize them from their hit songs “Get Low with Lil John and The Eastside Boys,” “Salt Shaker,” “Say I Yi Yi,” “Badd,” “Shake with Pitbull,” “Whistle While You Twerk,” or most famously their “Wait (The Whisper Song).”

If you have visited or seen a New Orleans Saint’s game, then you’ve heard The Ying Yang Twins song “Halftime (Stand Up and Get Crunk!)” during most touchdowns.

The student body may have also heard another one of their songs titled “Bedroom Boom” from a recent TikTok dancing trend.

The duo was officially announced as VSU’s 2025 homecoming performance during the Midnight Madness party on Sunday, Oct 19.

The Student life Coordinator, Jai Williams, said that their performance will inspire “high energy and nostalgia” on the student and faculty body.

She also mentioned that the announcement of securing the Atlanta duo instilled excitement into faculty members who were aware of their upcoming performance.

Their set is scheduled for 45 minutes, starting at 8 p.m. The Ying Yang Twins will perform their biggest hits in VSU’s Complex located on 401 Baytree Rd. The doors for the pep rally open at 6 p.m. and the event itself starts at 7 p.m.