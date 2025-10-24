Students won big and learned new games at Casino Night

By Anthony Duckworth, Spectator Staff

The casino night that was held Monday night in the ballrooms of VSU’s Student Union was filled to the brim with students ready to feel the thrill that a casino has to offer.

The casino hosted several classic games from the small roulette tables that take luck into the role of a single marble to the game of craps, where your fortune is determined with a roll of the dice.

Afterwards you could find yourself in the halls of the union to grab a snack after a night in viva Las Vegas.

With homecoming around the corner at VSU, the campus hosts several events to get people together to have a great time

Several attendees said that they had a great time and thought that the games were a great way to put aside their busy schedules for a bit and just enjoy a few games

Though the event held in the union simulated a casino, it didn’t have the mannerisms that are shown in most casinos such as the ones on the Las Vegas strip.

Most of the people hosting the games present, such as the craps tables, were older individuals who were more than willing to explain the stipulations and rules of the game as well as what happens when or if you lose, which meant most of the time losing chips but in real life those chips are actual cash or more.

For continued coverage of 2025 Homecoming, check back on vsuspectator.com throughout the week and weekend.