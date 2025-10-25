Blazers look to break home drought and reignite fire at Bazemore-Hyder

By: Marese Hudson Spectator Staff Writer

VSU looks to make homecoming special by getting the football team’s first win at home against the North Greenville Trailblazers Oct. 25 after a sluggish start. Coming off the bye week after losing to Division I team The Citadel (38-14), VSU looks to break their 3-game losing streak against North Greenville.

The Trailblazers look to be a challenge as they are 4-0 in their conference (Carolinas Conference) which includes UNC Pembroke that VSU lost to Sep 27 (31-0). “Defense just had a good game against UNC Pembroke. Created four turnovers, just a really good game, coached team,” said VSU Head Coach Graham Craig.

North Greenville leads their conference in sacks 20; tumbles recovered 7, with their defense having a 3rd down conversation percentage of 36.1% and second in interceptions 8. The QB position has met some changes at VSU, as Jameson Holcomb looks to be the starter Oct 25 after having a 147-yard game on a 67% completion rate against The Citadel.

“This week has been Jameson Holcomb and Seth Smith getting those reps,” said Craig, “They’ve worked well together, they’re committed to helping one another,” he said.

VSU looks to exploit the run game and maintain their undefeated record against the Trailblazers (6-0), as freshman running back Shawn Paschall, Eric Watts, Ostin Perkins and Ashaud Roberson looks to take more reps as Corey may be out with an injury this game.

“Really pleased with the running back group all season, Shawn Paschall really stepped up had some big runs, Ostin Perkins, Ashaud Roberson, Eric Watts had a really strong group with the running back group,” said Craig.

Shawn Paschall was named Gulf South Conference (GSC) Freshman of the week and Ostin Perkins also received this award last week.

VSU looks to extend their own win streak to 7-0 against North Greenville Trailblazers Sat Oct 25, at Bazemore-Hyder stadium.

Kickoff is at 3p.m.