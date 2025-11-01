Valdosta State Gears Up for Conference game with West Alabama

By: Lloy Hudson, Sports Editor

VSU returns to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, for a GSC matchup against West

Alabama, a game that head coach Graham Craig says always carries extra emotion.

“West Alabama is a really good football team,” head coach Graham Craig said. “Their

quarterback’s a really good player, makes their offense go, can create a lot of plays, can throw

the ball really well down the field.

Defensively, their defense coordinator has been there a while,

does a really good job. They’ve had a lot of really good defenses and their defense this year is

really strong as well.”

Coming off a strong performance in their homecoming win, the Blazers are focused on starting

conference play on the right note.

“It would be huge,” Craig said. “Obviously it’s the most important one because this one we’re

playing this week. Coming off a game we played our best overall football game, there’s a lot to

build on but still things to clean up and fix as well.”

He highlighted linebacker Mark Robinson, who earned Division II National Defensive Player of

the Week honors. “He’s been extremely productive,” Craig said. “He plays really hard and is a

leader for us.”

Kickoff between VSU and West Alabama is set for 1 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium