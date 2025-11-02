VSU’s flame is back with another big home win

By: Marese Hudson, Assistant Sports Editor

The Blazers notched a big conference upset against No. 21 University of West Alabama, 45-35 at Bazemore-Hyder to keep the playoff hopes alive and advance to 4-4.

VSU put on a clinic scoring with 45 points, the second most points the Blazers scored this season (season high 56 against Chowan Sept. 13).

Quarterback Jameson Holcomb had 225 passing yards and two touchdowns on 64% completion percentage; the run game still proved to be great.

As Eric Watts had 82 rushing yards and a touchdown, also Corey Riddick had 65 rushing yards and a touchdown. Council Allen had seven receptions and 110 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown and a 36-yard passing touchdown to Joel Houedenou for his first touchdown of the season.

“We had some big plays in the passing game, which is something that we hadn’t had a ton of lately,” said VSU Head Coach Graham Craig. “I thought Jameson Holcomb got really comfortable within the offense and overall played a really good game.”

This is only Holcomb’s third start of the season, and it was his season high of passing yards and passing touchdowns.

“Just stacking days, day in and day out getting 1% better doing what we can,” Holcomb said. “That stuff starts when we start practicing Sunday night.”

Holcomb wasn’t the only one to get a season high, as Allen had a team high 110 yards and even threw a passing touchdown. In a trick play double pass after he fumbled a punt that put West Alabama within three.

“That fumble really hurts, it hurts my heart, adversity though got to keep driving and keep going no matter what happens,” Allen said.

The defense played well, causing another three-turnover game, as defensive back Josh Brown had two of those turnovers. An interception and the game sealing fumble, that turned into a fumble recovered touchdown for Dallas Robinson.

This is Brown’s first interception and forced fumble of the season.

“The punch out is something that we talk about all the time at practice our coaches really emphasize creating turnovers,” Brown said. “I like the direction that we had, and I think we’re going to finish strong.”

This electrifying game had a great ending as up 10, the Blazers’ special teams kicked the ball right at the gut of a West Alabama player, causing a fumble and recovery. Forty-Nine total points were scored in the 4th quarter, the most scored in that quarter by both teams.

VSU plans to keep the blaze going as they have two more conference games against tough competition coming up, first against Delta State (7-2) and next against West Florida (9-0) as the Blazers try to make the playoffs.

VSU faces Delta State Nov. 8 for another home stand at 4 p.m.