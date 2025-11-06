By: Aiyana Hunter, Staff Writer

For decades, football has been Valdosta’s lifeblood. There has been, for many, no greater time for the community to come together than to indulge in the competitive spirit sport brings.

There is one defining (high school) game that has etched itself into the hearts of many years after year—Winnersville, the culmination of a rivalry between Lowndes and Valdosta. It’s an event that can be considered almost cultural with how important it is for long-term residents or die-hard fans and how interwoven it is with local tradition. The stadiums fill quickly, the cheers get loud, and the lights become blinding, but for the football enthusiasts, that’s how you know the game’s something good enough to look forward to.

The rivalry between the two high schools has been nationally recognized by programs such as The Great American Rivalry Series, a fact many attributes to the culture and passion that blooms across town when game time arrives.

“It’s all week,” says Adam Carter, the head coach on the Lowndes side. “They pick rivalries from across the country that have communities like between us and Valdosta. It’s a whole deal—our kids, our communities, and our schools, you know, being able to come together and be able to have a big-time event.”

Across the field, Valdosta has a similar sentiment.

“It’s a great opportunity,” says Shelton Felton, Valdosta’s head coach. “It means a lot. It tells you how big the rivalry [in] this game is. To be sponsored means a lot to us, and it’s only a select few [that are recognized]. We’re glad to be one of the few.”

On Halloween, Valdosta High welcomed Lowndes and over 10,000 fans to “Death Valley” and triumphed 23-14 in a close-shave victory that won them the regional championship. Lowndes’ loss breaks their previously untouched high-score streak for this season. Valdosta’s victory solidifies their third consecutive win since their one-point loss to Colquitt on October 3rd and is their comeback after losing the Winnersville game last year. The two teams will start the playoffs in the second and first seeds respectively.

“My kids fought,” says Carter. “It was the first loss we’ve had all year. We’ve got to be able to refocus and regroup and be able to handle situations. It hurts. You wins them all, and if you don’t want to win them all, you don’t need to be around us. It’s a learning experience; we’ve got to go in and regroup and figure it out and move on.”

After a state-wide bye week, the playoffs will start on November 14—Lowndes will host Collins Hill in their stadium, and Valdosta will host Dacula. Each team is using the time to rest and bring their best for their opponents.

To Valdosta State students, specifically those who may be unfamiliar with the greater community, Felton offers words of advice. To explore, perhaps, and discover the town’s hidden jewels.

“We’re a nice community, we love football, we believe in academics, and football is life. We do a lot together. When you come to Valdosta, I suggest you come and explore the town. Come to a football game. See the atmosphere.”