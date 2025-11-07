VSU says bonjour to French Week

By Aidan Carruth, Staff Writer

French Week is set to take place at VSU from Nov. 10 to 12, giving students the opportunity to experience various aspects of French culture from around the world.

Founded in 1964, French Week is an annual celebration of French and Francophone culture in the United States. French Week aims to introduce students to different French cultures from around the world through music, food, cinema, and other festivities.

“It is incredibly important for students to get acquainted with various facets of civilization and everyday life in the countries where French is spoken, “said Dr. Nikolova. “To be able to appreciate the richness of this world that spans seven continents”.

“Motivation and appreciation come with knowledge, and we hope that learning more about France and other Francophone countries, “said Dr. Nikolova. “Our students will get eager to learn French at VSU and also in immersion through studies abroad.”

The theme for this year’s festivities is Fire and Theft in Paris, inspired by the 2020 fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral and the recent Louvre heist in Oct. 2025.

Events for French Week begin on Monday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. in West Hall 1309. Events are scheduled online for the following Tuesday but will resume in person on the final day of French Week, Wednesday, Nov. 12. On all three days, the French TV series Lupin, starring Omar Sy, a French actor of Senegalese descent, will be shown.

A flyer with more information will be posted. French Week is open to anyone who wishes to attend.