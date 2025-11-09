Valdosta State’s Jaheim Arnold makes game-winning catch to upset No. 21 Delta State

By Dionte Daniel, Spectator Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga. — With nine seconds left in the game, Jaheim Arnold pulled off a one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone to seal a Senior Day victory for Valdosta State. The Blazers upset No. 21 Delta State, 27–23, on Saturday at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Blazers head coach Graham Craig said it was the “perfect Senior Day.” The program honored 29 seniors before the game, including several who played their last home game in front of the Valdosta crowd.

The win improved VSU to 5–4 overall and 2–0 in Gulf South Conference play, and it secured a spot in next week’s GSC Championship Game at No. 5 West Florida.

The title game is at 3 p.m. EST in Pensacola. A win next week would give the Blazers an automatic bid into the NCAA Division II postseason and give them a chance to defend their GSC championship.

Valdosta State (5–4, 2–0) seemed to come out flat, as Delta State (7–2, 1–1) found the end zone four times in the first quarter and took a 21–7 lead. The Blazers had issues stopping the Statesmen on third down and had a string of penalties that killed drives on offense.

“We played a really bad first quarter,” Craig said. “After that, we settled in. The defense was unbelievable in the second half, and the offense made plays when it mattered.”

Delta State lost starting quarterback Cole Kirk to an injury in the third quarter. Kirk completed 10-of-18 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. Garrett Ames came in at quarterback but couldn’t get into a rhythm.

He finished 10-of-17 for 65 yards, and he threw two interceptions that turned the game in the Blazers’ favor.

Valdosta State (5–4, 2–0) had its own struggles in the second half. The Blazers committed a safety on offense early in the third quarter, but they didn’t let that stop them. They held Delta State scoreless after that point and only allowed two points in the second half, with the other coming on a kickoff return.

Quarterback Jameson Holcombe passed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 21-of-29 passing. Corey Reddick Jr. carried the rock for 151 yards and a score on 18 carries, and Shawn Paschall had another rushing touchdown.

Council Allen caught seven passes for 77 yards, and Arnold had four receptions for 43 yards, including the go-ahead touchdown.

Down 23–20 late in the fourth quarter, Allen returned a punt 29 yards to help the Blazers get a good field position. Holcombe went to work, first passing to Allen for 11 yards, then to XyreWilson for seven.

Allen was open down the sideline again, and Holcombe found him for a big gain to get the ball inside the five-yard line. An offside penalty on Delta State moved the ball to the two-yard line.

With time ticking down, Holcombe took the snap and fired a faded route toward Arnold in the back corner of the end zone. The junior wide receiver climbed the ladder and managed to keep both feet inbound for the go-ahead score.

“I saw single coverage and just trusted Jaheim,” Holcombe said. “He’s been making that play since fall camp. I knew he’d come down with it.”

Senior defensive back Rance Conner ended the game on the next drive with an interception to preserve the win for the Blazers.

Running back Corey Reddick Jr. called it “a great team win.” “The defense gave up zero points in the second half,” he said. “We just stayed together, kept our composure, and everything started clicking.”

Head coach Craig was proud of how the team persevered. “We fought through penalties, a slow start, and some mistakes,” he said. “We never quit, and the defense just dominated in the second half. The offense finished the game, and that’s what this group is all about.”