VSU students feeling the impact of record-breaking US government shutdown

By Anna Ramsey, Staff writer

The United States federal government has been shut down since 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1, as disagreements at the highest level have caused a standstill that is impacting millions.

VSU, like the rest of the country, is feeling the impact of the shutdown.

The core issue stems from the Senate’s inability to come to an agreement regarding foreign aid cuts, budgeting for the Affordable Care Act, and which programs should receive funding for the 2026 fiscal year.

A White House memo via the Council of Economic Affairs stated, “The shutdown may have wide-ranging economic effects that reduce economic prospects through lower growth, higher unemployment, as well as disruptions to Social Security, air travel, and nutritional support to women with infant children.”

Every single U.S. government service is suspended, and upwards of 1.4 million federal employees are either working without pay or on unpaid leave. As a result, private businesses and consumer spending are facing a historic decline in productivity.

“These effects will intensify the longer the shutdown lasts,” the White House memo explained.

VSU provides education and resources to a number of active-duty military, military family members, and veterans, all of whom are facing effects from halted pay to federal funding standstills.

“Lately the shutdown seems to have put what I can only hope is a temporary hold on my monthly GI educational benefit money that I get through the VA,” said Adrian Davis, VSU senior and son of retired military personnel who worked at Moody Air Force Base on Robbins Road in Valdosta. “I can’t even seem to get a hold of anyone to try and figure out what exactly is going on because the service lines are down as well.”

A large number of VSU students participate in work-study programs, many of whom rely on their campus jobs as their main source of income.“Federal work-study programs often take a hit during a shutdown.

These rely directly on federal funding, which means that if the shutdown drags on, institutions may run out of funds to pay administrators involved in overseeing work-study for their students,” said Sean Grennan of the Wipfli consulting firm.

Lack of federal funding is also forcing the school to pay for its own research, which is not sustainable in the long-term. In addition, about two percent of VSU’s students are international; the shutdown is making it more difficult for these students to obtain and renew their visas.

“I can only hope that even if the shutdown persists, these kinds of side effects aren’t left alone until the shutdown ends,” Davis said.

Hope is on the horizon, however, for VSU students and Americans as a whole. While the shutdown just became the longest in history, marking 36 days on Nov. 5, lawmakers within the Senate have hinted at a possible resolution that could emerge this week following the Nov. 4 elections.

“There are people who realize this has gone on long enough and there’s been enough pain inflicted on the American people,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said. “It’s time to end it.”