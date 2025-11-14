Lady Blazers open 2025–2026 season Friday looking to seek revenge against Eckerd

By Dionte Daniel, Spectator Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga. — VSU will open the 2025–26 women’s basketball season on Friday night at 5: 30 p.m., when the Blazers host Eckerd College inside The Complex. The two teams met last season, with the Tritons prevailing 61–55. With the pair playing in the season opener, Friday will give VSU an early chance for redemption.

The Blazers went 17–12 last season, but only four players from that team will suit up on Friday — senior guard Aryana Hicks, junior forward Erin Whalen, sophomore guard Bella Hopkins and sophomore forward Amaya Broadus. The rest of the team is a mix of incoming freshmen and transfers.

Hicks, who averaged 10.3 points and was one of the top playmakers in the Gulf South Conference averaging 4.6 assists, is back for her senior season and will be counted on as the team’s leader.

Whalen is the anchor in the paint after finishing second in the GSC in rebounding 8.7, and both Hopkins and Broadus bring experience on the perimeter and in the frontcourt.

Head Coach Chandler Merkerson is in her second season at VSU and said she already has several newcomers standing out on the roster.

Freshman guard Kendall Dykstra has been praised for her consistency and feel for the game, while freshman Chardae Rumph is already one of the team’s best shooters. Transfers Alina Martin, Ka’Miah Pryor and Raeanne Eccleston are expected to play key roles with their energy, versatility, and defensive toughness.

“All of them stand out in different ways,” Merkerson said. “They each bring something unique to the team.”

Eckerd 19–9 returns several key pieces from last season’s team. The Tritons love to slow down the game defensively and force opponents to work deep into the shot clock. In last season’s meeting, Eckerd jumped out to an early lead and hung on down the stretch as the comeback effort by VSU fell short.

The Blazers, with so many new faces on the roster, are likely to look to keep things simple on opening night limit turnovers, win the rebounding battle and allow Hicks and Whalen to settle the rest of the lineup. Friday’s contest will be the first time the team will see how quickly the newcomers can blend with the returning core.

VSU aims to begin the new season 1–0 with momentum in front of a home crowd.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday inside The Complex.