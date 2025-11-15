VSU seeking late playoff berth with another upset

By: Marese Hudson

Assistant Sports Editor

VSU’s football season has been a roller coaster of wins and losses, and now the Blazers look to beat the No. 1 team in their region (Super Region Two) the West Florida Argonauts.

VSU is on a three-game win streak, with two of those wins being against Gulf South Conference opponents. Each of the three wins were in spectacular fashion.

Now the Blazers will face the team atop the GSC with a chance to make the NCAA DII playoffs and be crowned the GSC champions.

“We’re going to prepare like we did every other week, getting ready to face an opponent, West Florida, that’s really good and execute the game plan that we have planned,” said Quarterback Jameson Holcomb. “You can say championship game, whatever it is you’ve still got to prepare the same way every day.”

In the last game against Delta State, Holcomb led the game-winning drive with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jahiem Arnold in the back of the end zone.

West Florida hopes to stay undefeated, this would be the first time the team finished undefeated in the program’s nine-year history and extend their yearlong win streak at home to 10.

“It means everything, we want to go out there and win. They’re obviously a great team, West Florida, and Kaleb Nobles a great coach, but we’re the Blazers, we’re going to come to play,” said Arnold.

The run game looks to be hectic in this game as both teams average more than 155 rushing yards a game, and both teams have more than 20 rushing touchdowns on the season.

The Argonauts are undefeated against GSC football teams this season and ranked No. 4 in the DII rankings.

Kickoff is at the PenAir field in Pensacola at 3 p.m., Nov. 15. Watch the Blazers take on one of the best teams in the nation on Flo College.