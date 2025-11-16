VSU Ends West Florida Undefeated Season in OT Thriller and Become GSC Champions

By: Marese Hudson, Assistant Sports Editor

VSU went to PenAir Field and had a thriller game against No. 3 West Florida, as the Blazer won 47-44 with a game winning field goal in overtime and earned the automatic qualifier to the NCAA playoffs.

In this game VSU racked up 426 total yards, with Jameson Holcomb leading the offense with 331 passing yards and four touchdowns, as on the ground they had 95 yards with Eric Watts leading with 39 yards and two touchdowns.

West Florida leads the nation in rushing defense at just below 45 yards allowed on the ground per game.

With this game this is a career-high for Holcomb in passing yards and touchdowns.

Jaheim Arnold had a big game with six receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns making this a season high in yards and touchdowns for the Junior.

On the defensive side Julius Pascal had nine solo tackles, with 11 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three break ups. Linebacker Jaden Dawkins getting his first interception of the season and having 2 tackles for loss being a season high.

For the game in overtime, two-time Special Teams Player of the Week Matt Rolader hit a 37-yard field goal for game to seal VSU fate in to heading to the playoffs.

The Blazers all-time record against West Florida improved to 7-3.

With this win this will be The Blazers 12th GSC title in the programs history and will compete in the NCAA playoffs for the 21st time and look to get their fifth national title.

With the 21 appearances VSU will now tie former GSC member North Alabama who now competes in Division I, for most in league history as they were 35-18 all-time in the postseason with three national titles and VSU is 34-16 in the postseason.

The Blazers sits fourth most all time in the NCAA Division II playoff appearances behind 27 Northwest Missouri State, 24 Grand Valley State and 22 from Pittsburg State.

Heading into the playoffs VSU with the 34 wins in the postseason sit fourth all-time in D2 and third among current teams behind Northwest Missouri State (53), Grand Valley State (40) and North Alabama (35).

The Blazers will face number 1 seed 10-1 Albany State Nov 22, VSU has an all-time record of 9-1 and are on a 5 game winning streak against the Golden Rams.