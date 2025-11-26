Study Abroad Journal: Japan’s Culture Impact (Continued)

Written by: Adam Peachey, Staff Writer

Japanese people want to preserve their own culture, and rightfully so. But in defense of this culture, is xenophobism the solution? Some of my international friends have been cussed out in bars for lack of Japanese skills. Some of my friends and I have been denied service at restaurants, regardless of language proficiency. People stare at us in public.

These are by no means attributed to the vast majority of Japanese people, but there is a delicate balance of intercultural coexistence that is and will be an ongoing issue in Japan, especially with a declining “non-foreigner” population.

If Japanese people decide to let no culture in, they themselves may be left behind. A shrinking population of Japanese youth and a growing need in the workforce is not a good mixture, regardless of foreign policy. If they allow too many immigrants in, than they may lose their culture, the things that seem to make Japan, Japan. If they don’t allow as many, then their economy may be at risk.

While it can be easy to say that Japanese people are afraid of foreigners and need to accept more diversity in their society, the reality is that Japanese culture and Western culture are intrinsically different. While I am by no means advocating or defending Japanese xenophobia or racism towards westerners and outsiders, it is important to keep in mind that while our culture and society was built on new immigrants and different cultures, in recent parts of Japan’s long history, theirs have had an emphasis on keeping them out.

I don’t want to paint a bad light on Japanese people either, of course. The vast majority of people that I met here have been nothing but friendly and maybe curious. I have had amazing interactions with fathers who wanted their kids to practice English, kind old people, and police officers. Japanese people in general are very friendly. Regardless of how the 1 percent of the population acts, I recommend that you try the country out, and experience what it is like for yourself. Despite some of the negative things you will hear, in general, Japanese people do like foreigners.

And the Japanese government likes helping other countries out as well. They have been a champion of the system of “foreign technical intern trainees.” As a supplement to its declining workforce, Japanese companies and organizations will often invite foreigners from developing countries to work for a set amount of time in Japan as a way of acquiring new skills and knowledge that they are expected to implement in their home country when they return.

The Japanese viewpoint of foreigners isn’t all that bad, but as intercultural communication becomes more important worldwide in our changing societies, it is important to keep in mind what really matters and what is really important. All people deserve respect.