Exploring Campus Fashion

By: Ibec Francis

In the ever-evolving world of campus life, fashion serves as both a means of self-expression and a powerful way to stand out amidst a bustling environment filled with diverse individuals. Each day, students have the opportunity to showcase their creativity and unique identities through their clothing, whether they’re attending classes, hanging out with friends, or participating in extracurricular activities. Personal style is a reflection of one’s individuality, creativity, background, and influences, making every student’s wardrobe an extension of their personality and a visual statement about who they are.

Within this dynamic landscape, three students—Nadia Davy, Xavier “Zay” Harrison, and Xena Correia—offer a glimpse into how their distinctive, bold styles reflect both personal creativity and the larger cultural trends that shape campus fashion. From laid-back streetwear to more polished and refined aesthetics, these students present an exciting array of styles that represent the vibrant fashion scene found on campuses today. Each one brings a unique perspective on how to navigate, express, and elevate the fashion scene while making their own mark in an environment full of self-discovery and expression. Through their individual looks, they provide a snapshot of the diverse influences and identities that shape the fabric of campus culture.

In addition to the personal creativity that shapes their individual wardrobes, Nadia, Zay, and Xena also highlight how fashion serves as a tool for navigating social spaces on campus. For some, their outfits are a way to fit into specific groups, while for others, fashion becomes an act of rebellion or defiance, pushing against traditional norms or expectations. Whether it’s Nadia’s effortlessly cool approach to blending vintage finds with contemporary pieces, Zay’s fearless embrace of street style and statement accessories, or Xena’s refined and minimalist yet striking looks, each student demonstrates how their choices reflect a deeper connection to both their personal beliefs and the broader cultural shifts happening in society. Campus fashion is not just about what’s trending—it’s a visual conversation, a medium for these students to communicate their identities, aspirations, and values in a constantly shifting world.

Nadia Davy: Preppy Chic with a Modern Twist

Davy describes her style as “Gossip Girlv describes her style as “Gossip Girla describes her style as “Gossip Girl mmeets preppy chic with a modern twist.” She enjoys mixing and matching different elements, believing that “nothing beats adding a bold or timeless piece to give it that extra detail.” For Davy, fashion is about balance and experimentation, and she sees each outfit as an opportunity to express herself with confidence.

“What influences my fashion choices on campusis the mindset of treating every day like a fashion show, regardless of where you are going,” said Davy. I think, naturally, people put off wearing their best fits because they’re constantly waiting for the perfect occasion to arise. But I say, treat every day like a special occasion—even if you just have one class that day. You never know who you might meet or inspire.”

When asked about the current fashion trend she’s loving, Davy points to statement pieces.

“It’s the perfect way to build your wardrobe and makes putting an outfit together easier, especially when you have one specific piece to style around,” she shares. “I think it’s popular on campus because it’s a great way to elevate any outfit. It could be anything—a bold bag, a jacket, or even accessories. Regardless of what it is, it’s making a statement.”

For Davy, the beauty of fashion is its ability to be timeless while also evolving with trends. She appreciates classic pieces like structured blazers, pleated skirts, and knee-high boots but enjoys giving them a modern, youthful update with unexpected accessories, pops of color, and trendy layering techniques.

Xena Correia: Funky, Occult Streetwear with a Maximalist Twist

Xena Correia’s style is an unapologetic expression of her vibrant personality.

“I would describe my style as funky, occult streetwear,” Correia said.

As a maximalist, she relishes layering accessories.

“I’ll layer until the outfit makes a statement,” she adds, emphasizing the importance of boldness and individuality in her fashion choices.

Her outfits are heavily influenced by her surroundings and the people she’s with.

“When I choose my campus outfits, I take into account the weather and the crowd that I surround myself with,” Correia explains. “I use fashion to mimic my environment. Like, if I’m hanging with friends, I’ll match their aesthetic. And if I’m going to class, I tailor my outfit towards the subject.”

Her approach demonstrates how fashion can serve as both a personal expression and a way to connect with those around you.

Correia enjoys incorporating dark, mystical elements into her outfits, often sporting layered chains, oversized graphic tees featuring esoteric symbols, and platform boots. She sees fashion as an artistic medium, blending thrifted vintage finds with contemporary streetwear to create a look that feels authentic to her personality.

“I like experimenting with textures and prints,” she explains. “The more unconventional, the better.”

Xavier Harrison (Zay): A Fusion of Class and Casual

Zay Harrison describes his personal style as a mix of “classy/formal and casual/streetwear,” which he blends together to create one cohesive look.

“A lot of times, I combine the two so they can become one,” Harrison said. “The reason I do this is to show appreciation for both styles and presentations, as both of them have their own sense of beauty and elegance.”

This fusion allows him to embrace both the structured elegance of formal wear and the laid-back vibe of streetwear.

When asked about the trend he’s currently loving, Harrison highlights the rise of baggier clothing, especially jeans.

“I think it’s popular on campus because of the ways you can be versatile with it,” he explains. “There are so many different shapes and silhouettes that can be formed with baggy jeans, as well as a bountiful number of ways to style them.”

For Harrison, the versatility of this trend makes it a go-to choice for students looking for both comfort and style in their outfits.

Harrison frequently mixes tailored blazers with relaxed joggers or a fitted turtleneck with oversized denim, striking a balance between sophistication and ease. He believes that confidence is the key to pulling off any look, and he enjoys encouraging others to step outside of their comfort zones when it comes to fashion.

“At the end of the day, it’s about feeling good in what you wear,” said Harrison. “If you feel confident, it shows.”

,Davy, Correia, and Harrison each provide a glimpse into how personal style is shaped by not only individual preferences but also by the social and environmental factors that influence daily life on campus.

Whether it’s Davy’s preppy chic with a bold twist, Correia ’s maximalist, layered approach to occult streetwear, or Harrison’s fusion of class and casual, each of these students is making their mark with confidence and creativity.

Campus fashion is a dynamic and ever-evolving scene, reflecting cultural shifts, personal experiences, and a sense of community among students. As fashion continues to change, one thing remains constant: the power of self-expression.

By embracing their unique styles, students like Davy, Correia , and Harrison are not only defining their own identities but also contributing to the larger tapestry of fashion on campus. Their stories serve as an inspiration for others to explore their own creativity, take risks, and most importantly, wear their confidence proudly.

Photos by: Ibec Francis