What We at The Spectator Want in VSU’s Next President

By spectator staff

With President Richard Carvajal stepping down and Dr. William R. Crowe preparing to take charge as our new president to come spring semester, VSU is entering an important moment of change.

As a campus community, we should think about what kind of leadership VSU needs most at this moment.

At The Spectator, we strongly believe the next president should bring energy, transparency, and a true commitment to students and faculty.

We hope for the president to be visible and involved. Students want to see their president not just in official announcements but out on the Front Lawn, at campus events, and in everyday student spaces.

VSU needs a president who puts student accomplishments and well-being at the center of each decision. College life comes with numerous pressures, and students want better access to both mental health resources and academic support.

Transparency is another major priority. Big decisions that affect the campus, either about new programs or changes to student life, should be communicated both clearly and efficiently.

A president who is open about goals and challenges will earn respect and encourage honest conversations across campus.

As VSU prepares to welcome Dr. Crowe, we are hopeful to see what plans he has in store. A leadership change is a chance for growth between the administration and the student body.

Everyone at The Spectator is looking forward to seeing how the next chapter unfolds.