Blazer Fest Recap

By: Staff Writer Samaria Johnson

As the holiday season approaches, Blazer Fest has brought students together to celebrate the holiday spirit, an afternoon of arts and crafts, and conversation. From Polaroid decorating fun to nostalgic carnival style fun, they even offered something heartfelt for everyone who stopped by.

One of the heartfelt stations was hosted by Omega Phi Beta sorority member Jasmine Jaimes, who led students to create holiday cards for patients who may be in the hospital during this holiday season.

“I want to spread the love, joy, and the holiday spirit although they aren’t in the place they want to be for the holidays, I want people to know someone is thinking about them,” said Jaimes.

Students filled cards with love and encouraging messages that will be delivered to patients throughout the community.

Other stations offered lighter, nostalgic fun. Sophomore Ra’kedra Finklea said she enjoyed the classic carnival style activities where the air was filled with the smell of fresh, buttery popcorn.

“The free snacks, Polaroids, and pieing members of SGA gave it a nostalgic feel,” said Finklea.

For many Blazers, Fest was also about connecting with new people. Yezarel Prieto said the arts and crafts station helped her slow down and pass time with the many projects available.

Through service, creativity, and simple fun, this year’s Blazer Fest celebrated the joy of the community—reminding students that even during the busiest moments of the semester, it is OK to slow down and enjoy the festivities of the current season.