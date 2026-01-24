VSU Deals with The Alarming Low Rates on Enrollment

By: Armone’ Gates, Copy Editor

VALDOSTA Ga. –VSU’s Interim President Dr. William Crowe called for an enrollment Summit on Thursday, Jan. 15 in the University Center’s Cyprus Room to address the issues regarding enrollment.

“I think enrollment is everyone’s responsibility and not just admission’s responsibility,” said Dr. Crowe.

Over the years, VSU enrollment has seen better days. Enrollment has been a huge topic of debate as the spring semester of 2026 has started, leaving many to question what is going on.

According to Dr. Crowe’s presentation data, “Our enrollment is currently where it was in 2006 which was 20 years ago. The data shows that enrollment right now is around 10,435. Over the years we have seen a peak in enrollment around 2010-2011 which showed an estimate between 13,089- 12,515.”

During the late 2010s, there is an increase in enrollment during COVID, but then enrollment plummeted right afterwards.

VSU’s 2030 plan has put in-place a goal for a specific number of students to be at the university by that year.

The documents also stated that, VSU’s 2030 plan is to have 13,599 students enrolled at the college campus. Dr. Crowe emphasized the need to get “cracking” on increasing our enrollment.

“In order to reach this goal, undergraduate enrollment would have to increase by 29% and that the graduate program would need to increase by 33.7%” said Dr. Crowe. “Our graduate program would also need to continue to grow.”

Dr. Crowe also talked about the areas in which VSU has been doing a good job.

“VSU’s retention rates have improved and are currently up to 73% in 2024, according to the data graph. Which Dr. Crowe explained is a very important part of enrollment,” said Crowe.

Also, according to the presentation shown at the meeting, “Retention rates were around 67.0% in 2006 but increased through the 2010s then around 56.0% in 2020. Then rose again and is now at 73.1%.

“ So if your enrollment is going to grow, we need more students coming in, but when you get them, you want to keep them,” said Dr. Crowe. “The more you keep, the better it helps that enrollment number.”

Graduation rates become the next topic of debate in the seminar as the data showed where most students within different areas are going after they graduate from high school.

According to the data showing the high school graduation market of Lowndes County in 2024 , “31.7 % of eligible recent graduates from Lowndes were enrolled at VSU in the fall of that year.”

The presentation also states that “within Georgia’s 50-mile radius market in the fall of 2024, enrolled 26.2% of eligible recent grades from high schools in Georgia with a 50-mile radius, including high schools in Atkinson, Tifton, Lanier, and Thomas.

An open discussion was held about many contributing factors that may have played a part in the current enrollment situation that the university is in now.

Development Officer of the VSU Foundation, Savannah Sanders, elaborated on why she thinks enrollment has decreased at VSU.

“From my perspective, begin in Valdosta, you pass the campus of VSU and see that it’s beautiful,” said Sanders. “I never really had exposure to VSU as a high school student.”

Sanders is from the Valdosta area. She is a VSU alumnus who first fell in love with the university as a high school student.

“Have we considered bringing Valdosta High and Lowndes High for a high school day for the juniors?” she said. “We can give them that college day experience to see what VSU has to offer.”

Crowe was asked about how the housing situation relates to enrollment by an attendant at the meeting.

Vice President of Student Affairs, Vince Miller, addressed that renovations for housing were beginning.

The discussion was then forwarded to competing colleges — one in particular — Kennesaw State University.

According to data information within the slide presentation, “ Kennesaw’s enrollment has increased drastically, making it Georgia’s third-largest university.”

Also, according to the slide in the presentation labeled Universities Systems of Georgia, total enrollment comparison’s it shows that from 2006-2025 Kennesaw’s enrollment has risen to a staggering 50,000 with Georgia Southern around 30,000, West Georgia below 20,000 and VSU at 10,435.

Chief Officer Melinda Harbaugh addressed a comment made about what Kennesaw is doing and how their enrollment has increased.

“If you look at Kennesaw’s staffing, it’s jaw-dropping; they have an extensive staff highly specialized,” said Harbaugh. ”They have a whole department, director, and specialist,” she said. “We don’t even have one position like that, but we try to address those needs,” she said

Dr. Crowe remained optimistic and encouraged everyone to focus on the positive and to celebrate what the university has been doing.

A faculty member posed a question as to whether we have a unique niche that other college campuses can’t offer.

“ I think we need to decide what our value proposition is for students,” said Dr. Crowe. “Why would you come to VSU rather than go to Kennesaw or Georgia Southern.”

From this meeting many faculty and staff memberswill be brainstorming many ideas as to how to increase marketing flow and raise up the numbers for enrollment before 2030.

Dr. Crowe elaborated on how the university not only needs to be optimistic, but also the fact that it needs to stop victimizing itself and move forward with a solution.

“We have to put on the tennis shoes and start running forward because the past is the past,” he said.