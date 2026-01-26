Welcoming All Majors to VSU’S NHSDA

By: Winter Dube, Campus Life Editor

To kick off the new semester, the National Honor Society for Dance Arts (NHSDA) had its first class hosted by senior dance major Carlene Fults, on Jan. 24.

It was an energetic class that got the students moving, and it welcomed seasoned dancers and newcomers to experience something new together.

Fults, the VSU’S NSHDA President said, “Teaching class was a way for me to broaden my horizons with my newfound passion for Country Line Dancing.” Fults has been training in technical dance since she was five and plans on continuing her professional dance career when she graduates in May

Cedar Ogiesoba, a junior Mass Media major and theatre minor, attended the class and described her experience.

“It’s honestly a great workout and something to do on the weekend, as well as a great way to meet new people and do something social,” she said. “I attend most of the dance classes and I always enjoy myself.”

Ogiesoba mentioned she heard about the organization through the NHSDA Instagram. She is also friends with some of the dancers and people who go to the classes.

While Ogiesoba enjoys the fun side of NHSDA, Deja Holden, a senior Dance major, said, “I love supporting my organization and learning more about folk dances from various cultures and localities”. “I found out about NHSDA my first semester at VSU, and I immediately knew I wanted to be a part of it,” she also said.

Holden now holds a leadership position in VSU’S NHSDA as the treasurer.

The NHSDA chapter at VSU offers free dance classes to all students regardless of their major. These classes provide opportunities for students to deepen their dance technique, have fun, and collaborate with peers. The NHSDA chapter also encourages students to take on leadership roles, offering opportunities to choreograph, teach, and even capture their work on video.

“Our chapter of NHSDA at VSU aims to encourage exploration of dance education, pedagogy, choreography, performance, research, community outreach. We want to stimulate dialogue and networking between students, faculty and experts in the field and develop future leaders in the field of dance arts education and performance,” Fults said.

You can find all the events they organized on their Instagram @nhsdavsu.

Carlene Fults gave more information on how to stay updated on all that has or is happening in NHSDA.

“You can find everything we did in the 24-25 school year and beyond. Our main event is our free dance classes we hold for all majors who need more dance in their lives!” Fults said.

Through joining NHSDA students can graduate with dance honors plus receive a cord and certificate, can choregraph, teach, and capture their work on video, can network across all majors to build each other’s resumes, can have extra dance performance opportunities, can have social media influence, or can just have an extra community to be a part of in your college experience.

For more information, to get involved, or to start your induction process, email Carlene Fults at csfults@valdosta.edu.