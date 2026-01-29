VSU’s Blazer Equestrian Club

By: Ailyn Quiroz, Staff Writer

Horse lovers get ready to join the Blazer Equestrian Club!

The Blazer Equestrian Club is the newest club on VSU’s club roster as they held their interest meeting in the second week of the spring semester.

The club has partnered with the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA), whose mission is to make equestrian competition more accessible to university students by eliminating the expenses of horse ownership, to create a VSU equine team. Anyone who wishes to compete in IHSA competitions can choose from Western, English, or mixed discipline competitions. Beginners are also welcome to participate in IHSA competitions.

However, the club offers a multi–tool of equine– related opportunities one can participate in as a club member,; from horse riding to just learning about the equine industry without even needing to get on a horse.

“I’m mostly hoping for like a sense of community, like a larger sense of community for people that are interested in horses, because I know a lot of times, I get weird looks for it. They’re like, ‘oh, you’re a horse girl.’ It’s pretty important to me in building those relationships and friendships throughout the club,” said the club president, Krissy Gillespie, a biology major freshman working to become an equine veterinarian.

Members must attend at least one lesson biweekly if they wish to compete. Once an equine team is formed in fall, they must attend at least one lesson per week. Members will be coached by Garrett Shanks at Camp Rock.

Currently, members must pay $35 for lessons, but Gillespie and Ruttencutter hope that fundraising can lead to free lessons in the future, with members required to participate in at least two fundraising events per semester.

Competitions will be in Central Florida and some of South Georgia, with members being divided into levels/classes based on skill level, as shows will be based off a lottery system for what horse members will compete with.

“I want VSU to become an equestrian destination institution of the University System of Georgia, and that is my goal,” said Dr Ruttencutter.

“ And what I mean by that is the equine industry in this country is an economic powerhouse…we are two hours from a major equine industry at Ocala. There are equine careers, and they are job ready careers,” said the club advisor, Dr. Gwen Ruttencutter, an assistant professor in the department of leadership, technology and workforce development for the College of Education and Human Services.

Club meeting times and location are still being decided but make sure to join the club’s GroupMe for more information. The QR code to join is available through the email sent about the interest meeting. Club dues are currently $45 per semester, and lessons are $35. Lessons are to be decided with the members and the coach at Camp Rock, Garrett Shanks. There is no deadline currently for dues. Be on the lookout for fundraising events to support the club and its members.