February is Self-Love Too

By: Winter Dube, Campus Life Editor

The weather is colder than normal this year and classes are in full swing now. February has arrived on campus and has filled the atmosphere with heart-shaped boxes, romantic social media posts, and love. Valentine’s Day has started to feel less like a holiday and more of a deadline. In under two weeks everyone is expected to be in love, or at least fake it till they make it.

There is a ton of pressure for a day full of romance. Pressure to make plans, buy gifts, and ultimately measure your relationship. For those in a relationship, it feels like a test and for those who are single, it is isolating to see something happening everywhere except for you. Valentine’s Day was never meant to be only for those with romantic partners. Somewhere throughout history, the meaning of the holiday narrowed, leaving out the most important relationships we have.

Friendship. Friends are the people who lift you up, listen to you, turn normal moments into memories. You share many deep conversations with them, share your meals, go to study sessions, and laugh with each other. These are forms of love. Love does not have to come with material gifts. And it is important to have friendships. To add, I think it is extremely important to have friendships and spend time with your friends even if you’re in a relationship. There always needs to be balance and space.

It is so important to appreciate your connections with everyone in your life. A Valentine’s celebration does not need to be expensive or over the top. It can be simply getting coffee with a friend, watching your favorite show together, or checking in on those who may be struggling. Even if you find yourself completely alone… there is always an opportunity. Focus on loving yourself.

The concept of self-love gets overlooked often. College is a great place for growth, change, and self-discovery, but it can also bring stress and self-doubt. Valentine’s Day is a reminder to be kinder to yourself, acknowledge how far you’ve come, and give yourself the same care that you give to others.

Loving yourself does not mean to be so confident that you ignore your struggles. It means to recognize your flaws and to choose to keep going anyway. This could be to take a break, set boundaries, or start a new hobby.

If you find yourself spending Valentine’s Day on your own, consider using the time to show up for yourself:

Take yourself out. Grab a nice dinner, buy yourself something, go on a walk

Be creative. Journal, draw, film a video, or listen to music

Disconnect. Give yourself space to exist without comparison.

Rest.Do not let guilt weigh on you, enjoy YOUR day

Reflect.Whatbrings you joy? Not what you think does.

Self-love means being patient with your growth, forgiving your mistakes, and recognizing that becoming yourself is a process, not a performance. Do not revolve around fantasizing a relationship. You can find it yourself, or it is already there with your friends.

February does not have to revolve only around who you are dating. It can be connected in all forms. Friendships, self-love, shared experiences, or even family. VSU is filled with different stories and paths, and I hope this is your reminder that love shows up in many different ways.