How Angel Reese went from not being good enough, to best player in the league

By Dionte Daniel, Assistant Sports Editor

Many people have talked about what Angel Reese cannot do in her career so far in the WNBA. Well, she won Defensive Player of the Year and can win the Atlanta Dream their first WNBA championship in four games.

Pretty good right? Considering all the people that said she was not good enough.

Angel reese has broke records for the Atlanta Dream since being traded over from the Chicago Sky. She has become the first Atlanta Dream player to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Angel Reese averaged 12.1 rebounds a game which leads the league and 1.8 steals per game. She also became the first player in WNBA history to get 500 rebounds in a season.

She has played like a Top 5 player all season long.

She has not only done great for herself, but she is done great for her team as well.

She helped lead the Dream to their first WNBA finals appearance since 2013, Sweeping the New York Liberty in the semi-finals. Angel scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in game three when the dream clinched their spot in the finals.

Other players have also contributed to the Dream’s success this year as well.

Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada have all helped the Dream become a wonderful team this season. Both Howard and Canada took home All-Defensive awards as well, showing that they are a tough team to play against.

They are going to be up against a hard opponent next.

Golden State Valkyries has beaten the Dream this season three times. So, if they can do that, they can beat the Dream in the finals.

If Angel Reese wins a championship, it will go along with her amazing season and prove everyone wrong that don’t think she can win.

The Atlanta Dream has made it to the finals 3 times and have not won a championship.

This could be the year they win one.

Angel already won an individual award, let’s see if she can take home a championship.