Raising Cane’s Chicken Chain Makes its way to Valdosta

Written by: James Brown

Editor-in-Chief

Raising Cane’s hosted a grand opening event at their new location on Tuesday Feb. 10 to celebrate its long awaited arrival with the citizens of Valdosta.

The fast food chicken chain recently opened its first Valdosta location on North Saint Augustine Rd. Since its opening, the restaurant has been packed with business.

Following their grand opening in Valdosta, the chain now owns 11 locations in the state of Georgia.

The restaurant was specially decorated in commemoration with Raising Cane’s banners and flags adorning the outside. A large yellow dog plush with sunglasses was used as a centerpiece in order to draw in crowds.

Mass amounts of customers continued to pile into the restaurant throughout the day. Most attendants expected the turn out to be quite large.

Many of the employees were beyond eager to serve at the event.

“We’re having so much fun,” Cane’s employee Kristen Lorow said, “The weather’s gorgeous. The community is so friendly and accepting, so I feel amazing. We’re so excited to be a part of the community and serve fresh hot chicken.”

The company has expressed a desire to help out with local schools and nonprofit organizations in the Lowndes county area.

The chain’s management provided several sources of entertainment to keep guests occupied and hungry for more.

A live DJ was present to keep the ceremony lively.

“We’re having fun and putting everybody in,” DJ Rich Salazar said. “We like bringing you some good atmosphere, like a party. Love life. Have fun, and enjoy it.”

Guests were given the chance to spin for prizes such as plushies, lanyards, keychains, balloons and more.

The first 100 guests to attend the grand opening were given free Raising Cane’s baseball caps.

The restaurant’s management team has high hopes that the business will thrive in Valdosta for years and years to come.

“We’re proud to be serving Valdosta some hot fresh food,” restaurant leader Keith Hernandez said. “I’m super excited. I’m a local, so it’s been an amazing journey to help get this building here and build it all. Come in here and give us the chance to give y’all that amazing service.”

Several attendees praised the food claiming that it was their first time trying it

Some guests complained of a traffic problem due to the high volume of customers and the limited amount of parking spaces. The restaurant shares its parking lot with several retail stores.

Protestors from Peta, an animal rights activist group, arrived at the scene with a gruesome display in order to steer customers away from dining.

Many customers were startled by the display while others tried to take pictures.Raising Cane’s declined to comment on Peta’s presence.

The restaurant chain intends to continue serving chicken and holding community events for the area.