VSU’s Louis Levy, former VSU President, dies at 79

By: Megan Callahan

News Editor

On Feb. 4, 2026, Louis Levy, who held a variety of positions here at VSU including President, sadly passed away.

He joined VSU in 1989 as a professor and head of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice. Throughout his career, he was known to always have his door open so that students could come in, and he would help them.

“He would pile up a stack of paperwork, and he would take his paperwork home every night and sign, review, and read everything that he would take on his side.” said Michael. Black, Director of Institutional Effectiveness.

Levy showed up to nearly every single graduation while here at VSU. He only missed one, but that was only because his daughter’s P.H.D graduation fell on the same day, and understandably, Levy went to see his daughter graduate.

He wasn’t just a great advisor to anyone that came into his office, but he treated anyone that he came across like family while at VSU.

Levy was the first academic leader and was the first leader to chair both a planning and budget committee where he created funding pools and emphasized the importance of aligning financial resources with the university’s mission.

Levy had a vision for what he wanted VSU to be for the future, and when he came back from retirement as an Interim President, his main goal was to get the Health Science and Business Administration building built. That goal was definitely met and has helped several students.

“That year he came back, it was like getting somebody you already knew back, and it was just a good way to transition from a new president by having someone you know how he operated. So, it made our transition to the president after him easier.” said Sharon. Gravett, Associate Provost for Academic Programs and Services

Levy was a very academic, yet a very social person. He was known to tell you many stories about his adventures in his earlier life. Levy has also been known to be seen in several events around town; he was a very public figure.

Michael. Black said, “Both Levy, and his wife worked on campus. She was in our health center and was a nurse there. So, they were both very involved on campus. Leaving a scholarship endowment is a great legacy.”

Dr. Sharon. Gravett, and Michael. Black stated that they were going to help continue Louis Levy’s legacy here at VSU.

Louis Levy will be missed and will hold a special place in our hearts. Our deepest condolences to the family of this great father, grandfather, husband, and Vice President of Academic Affairs and several other positions here at VSU.

If you would like to show your respects, there will be a memorial service held at Christ Episcopal Church in Valdosta, Georgia on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.