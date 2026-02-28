Blazers Set for Weekend Test as UAH Chargers Come to Valdosta

By: Marese Hudson, Assistant Sports Editor

VSU baseball opens a three-game weekend series Saturday as the Blazers host the University of Alabama in Huntsville Chargers at Billy Grant Field with a double header, followed by a single game Sunday.

Both teams have shown early-season offensive spark, but VSU enters the weekend with a lower batting average with a .261 in the Gulf South Conference play than Huntsville .270, which has been competitive at the plate while mixing strikeouts with timely hitting.

VSU’s pitching staff will look to keep the Chargers offense in check as the Blazers hunt consistency on both sides of the ball.

Junior pitcher Jack Butler, the Steel’s Jewelry Blazer Athlete of the Week Feb. 23, is expected to anchor the weekend rotation. Last Saturday, he pitched a complete 7-inning victory, scattering four hits, allowing two earned runs, walking two and striking out six in a 3-2 win. For the season, Butler is 1-0 in 10 innings, with opponents’ batting .216 against him and a 3.60 ERA.

ERA measures the average number of earned runs he allows per nine innings pitched, a standard way to evaluate a pitcher’s effectiveness.

VSU bullpen has also been strong, led by junior Moody Garrett, who has struck out 23 batters this season, ranking fifth in the GSC.

The Blazers won the last matchup against the chargers in a high-scoring affair 16-12 with both teams trading big innings. VSU will look to defend home field and build momentum as the weekend unfolds. Game times are Saturday, Feb 28 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. with Sunday, ending the series Mar 1st at 1 p.m.