Valdosta State introduces new executive chef with “delectable” style

By Winter Dube, Campus Life Editor

VSU’s Blazer Dining welcomed a new executive chef this week during their monthly supper club, bringing more than four decades of culinary experience to campus.

Executive Chef Tyrone, originally from New York City, has been cooking for more than 40 years. Throughout his career, he has worked in New York, Colorado, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Disney World. Despite his experience in high-end restaurants across the country, Tyrone described his cooking style as “simple and delectable.”

Students said they are looking forward to the changes.

“I’m pretty excited we have a new chef,” said Alexis Sawyer, a senior marketing major and Blazer Dining marketing ambassador.

Miguel Rosado, a senior psychology major and marketing ambassador, said the new leadership offers something different for students.

“It’s a new menu and a change of pace,” Rosado said.

The meal began with a salad topped with vinaigrette, followed by pan-seared salmon served with wild rice and grilled jumbo asparagus. Dessert featured a white chocolate fresh berry tart.

The salad had a balanced amount of vinaigrette, giving each bite a noticeable flavor.

The pan-seared salmon was moist and paired well with the wild rice, which added texture and depth. The grilled asparagus was very soft, though some may prefer it to prepared more tender-crisp.

The white chocolate fresh berry tart offered a sweet finish to the meal. While the dessert inside leaned sweeter than tart, the fresh raspberries and blackberries added a tart balance.

With a new chef and refreshed menu options, Blazer Dining aims to offer students both comfort and variety in the months ahead.