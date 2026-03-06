Einstein Bro’s Bagel Opening

by: Ashley Jones, Art & Entertainment Editor

On Feb. 20, VSU celebrated the re-opening of Einstein Bro’s Bagel in the Dewar College of Education.

The space near the restaurant features an upgraded and revitalized look with digital menu boards, a donut display, upgraded coolers, and a grab-and-go case meant for conveniency.

The menu consists of Egg sandwiches, lunch meals, coffee beverages, and espresso beverages.

The “Classics” section is paired with a plain bagel, and students can choose between Bacon & Cheddar, Turkey-Sausage & Cheddar, Ham & Swiss, or Cheddar Cheese egg sandwich. Avocado Toast with a toasted plain bagel. Their “Signature” section features a “Big Breakfast Burrito,” “Texas Brisket,” “Garden Avocado,” “All Nighter,” and the “Farmhouse” egg sandwich.

As for their beverages, students can purchase cold brews with added flavors include vanilla cream, caramel cream, and chocolate cream, cold brew shakes with the previously mentioned flavors, regular brewed coffee, hot and iced tea, and a strawberry banana smoothie.

The espresso beverages include hot espressos, with added flavors such as mocha, caramel macchiato, latte, and chai tea latte, iced espressos with the previously mentioned flavors, and a hot chocolate.

The “Signature Lunch” includes pizza bagels, deli sandwiches, toasted bagel sandwiches such as spicy chicken, albuquerque turkey, pepperoni chicken, and a cheesy veggie melt, and their classic lunch items such as the nova lox and the avocado veg out.

The prices are reasonable for college students with prices ranging from $3.00 to $9.00.

In their press release about the grand re-opening, VSU stated “We know that the best campus experiences are created together. When students share their voices, great things happen. Because the strongest dining programs aren’t just built for students; they’re built with them.”

Einstein Bro’s Bagels service is Mon through Thurs, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.