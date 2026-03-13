VSU Baseball Hosts Delta State for Conference Series

By: Austin Sellars, Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga – VSU baseball hosts a three-game conference series this weekend against Delta State at Billy Grant Field in Valdosta, Ga.

The first two games are a doubleheader with two seven-inning games on Friday, March 13, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The final nine-inning game will take place on Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m.

VSU has experienced a season full of ups and downs, with an overall record of 7-15 and a conference record of 5-7. The Blazers are currently tied for seventh place in the conference with Alabama-Huntsville.

DSU currently has an overall record of 13-7 and a conference record of 9-3. The Statesmen are in third place in the conference, behind Trevecca Nazarene and West Alabama.

VSU and DSU have been competing since 2003, and VSU has won 27 and lost 37 games against the Statesmen. Their last matchup took place last season on March 16, where the Blazers won 7-5 in Mississippi, but ultimately lost the series 2-1.

Junior Charlie Banks has been a standout at the plate for the red and black this season, batting .351 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

Senior Jackson Webster has also been a key part of this blazer offense, batting .291 with one homer, four doubles, and a .443 on-base percentage.

Since joining the roster, sophomore Parker Ladd has had one of the best offensive seasons for VSU, batting .450 with two home runs and nine RBIs for the Blazers.

On the bump, senior Drake LaRoche has been exceptional, posting a 3.89 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 37.0 innings. Additionally, junior Garrett Moody has made six starts and leads the team with 34 strikeouts.

Levi Lang has a batting average of .361, while Austin Estes is batting .343 for the statesmen. DSU will rely on these two at the plate in this game.

On the mound for DSU, Adrian Byrd leads the pack with a 1.76 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 30.2 innings.

VSU is coming off a heartbreaking extra-innings loss at home against Embry-Riddle earlier this week, where the red and black had an exceptional game at the plate, producing 14 runs on 18 hits.

VSU plans to deliver the same strong offensive performance this weekend, with the first pitch set for 2 p.m. on Friday. Watch the broadcast on Flo College or listen on 92.1 WDDQ FM to catch the Blazers in action.