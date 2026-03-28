Supporting Student Athletes at VSU

By the Spectator Staff

At VSU athletics plays a major role in campus life. From game days to championships, student athletes represent our university. But beyond the field, their experiences show opportunities for growth in how support systems are structured.

One area that continues to evolve across colleges, across the US are Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). While NIL has created new opportunities nationwide, student-athletes at VSU often navigate this space largely on their own. Some athletes report learning about NIL independently, without consistent guidance or structured support.

While connections between local businesses and athletics exist, the direct benefits to athletes can sometimes feel unclear or limited.

This reflects a broader reality at the Division II level. Unlike many Division I programs with large NIL infrastructures, athletes at this level often have to take initiative.

Another important piece of the student athletes experience is nutrition and meal access. At VSU, athletes use standard student meal plans rather than ones specifically designed for their physical demands.

While dining hall options provide flexibility, some athletes say balancing cost, portions and scheduling can be challenging. For example, running out of meal swipes or stretching them across a demanding schedule can impact their consistency.

Still, there are positives. Dining hall buffet-style options allow athletes to eat as needed, and many find ways to balance meals between campus and home. Coaches also play a role in helping where they can, even if resources are limited. The effort is present, it’s the structure that could continue to improve.

What stands out most is not a lack of care, but a gap between effort and accessibility. Athletes recognize that VSU promotes strong connections with the community, particularly local businesses.

There is also room to create more spaces for athletes across different sports to connect, collaborate and build visibility together. Increased exposure, both within the campus and in the community, can help show the full range of talent at VSU.

As college athletics continue to change, VSU has the opportunity to grow alongside it by bettering support systems that already exist.

It’s about recognizing where progress can happen. With stronger guidance in NIL, more tailored nutrition options and increased exposure for athletes, VSU can continue building an environment where student-athletes succeed not only in competition, but in every aspect of their college experience.