Love Without Limits: Distance and Digital Relationships

By: Winter Dube, Campus Life Editor

Online dating has become increasingly popular for people to find and maintain relationships. I do not think dating online exclusively means searching for someone through the Internet. It also applies to someone you have already met who later becomes long-distance.

In many cases, people meet in-person first and find themselves separated by distance due to school, work, or life circumstances. Ultimately, they have to rely on digital communication to stay connected. This type of relationship is just as challenging as meeting someone online from the beginning.

However, the advantage is already having that personal connection. Regardless of how a relationship begins, maintaining it over distance requires trust, communication, and commitment.

With modern technology, people can search for love across cities, countries, and continents. From anywhere in the world that they want. In the past, forming a connection with someone far away was much more difficult. If you met someone briefly who did not live nearby, your options were handwritten letters, postcards, or expensive phone calls. Often, those connections would fade because they took too much effort or cost. Or in some cases, the connection got lost forever in translation before the initial parting.

Nowadays, technology has removed many of the barriers that people faced decades ago. It is a button away to send a text, see someone’s face on the screen, or meet on a social platform. People can instantly connect, and the distance becomes closer than before. According to recent studies, millions of people worldwide use online dating platforms, and a significant percentage of modern relationships now begin online. Or for millions of other people, their relationship is able to continue online at a distance.

As the author of this article, I have a lot of personal experience on the topic of online dating. I have been in multiple long-distance relationships, including one that lasted two years without physically meeting, another that involved a few temporary months of four-hour distance, but mostly in-person, and my current relationship that spans a 13-hour time difference after one year of physically being together.

Through all of this, I have learned that the most challenging aspects of online dating are the time differences, lack of physical presence, and communication struggles. Maintaining a strong connection is extremely difficult, especially if you are not married or know the next time you will see each other.

Distance does not make a relationship impossible. With commitment, trust, and consistent communication, online relationships can be just as meaningful as those formed in person. In fact, some studies suggest that couples in long-distance relationships often develop stronger communication skills because they rely more heavily on conversation and emotional connection. And one deep advantage to online dating is that you know that you love each other and can focus on your life and build a better version of yourself in the time you spend away.

This idea is supported by others who have experienced or observed long-distance relationships. Romeo Sneed, a sophomore business major, explains that online relationships often become necessary when two people are truly in love but separated by distance. A situation that he is currently experiencing.

“I think it’s something that people must do because they are in love, “said Sneed. “You meet someone, and whether it’s online or in person, and they go away, you must always communicate, stay in touch, because you are in love with that person.”

He emphasizes that consistent communication is essential.

“Communication should always be the top priority… talking on the phone every day, sending pictures and updates every day showing how much you care for one another,” he said.

He also describes long-distance relationships as a temporary but meaningful challenge, explaining, “It’s a very tough thing because you love them so much and you want to see them and hold them in-person… I believe it to be a temporary thing for true lovers.”

According to Sneed, love requires sacrifice and long-term effort. He explains that partners should work toward eventually closing the distance, stating that it is important to “do good so you can have the money to either drive or fly to see them and eventually live with them one day.”

The positive side of online dating is that couples can still create meaningful experiences together despite the distance. As he puts it, “It provides a beautiful time where you can play online video games together, watch shows or movies, and do so many other great things… as long as the communication is perfect and you find the time to spend together.”

While some individuals have had a positive outlook on this, others have had more negative experiences with it.

Anthony Duckworth, a sophomore engineering major, shares a different perspective based on his personal use of dating apps. Having used platforms such as Boo Dating and Tinder, he explains that users must be cautious when engaging in online dating.

“With dating apps, you must be careful. Your standards have to be way higher because people find the best image of themselves to get the best response,” said Duckworth.

Duckworth also points out the issue of dishonesty on these platforms.

“People use Photoshop or catfish. I’ve had that happen several times, even on campus.”

Due to this, he advises others to be cautious or avoid it altogether.

“Do the best you can to avoid online dating. Not everyone on there is the person you will see on the screen,” Duckworth said. He believes that many users are not looking for genuine connections, adding that “people will basically be looking for a good time and nothing genuine.”

Duckworth also reflects on how dating culture on apps can skip important emotional steps.

“People just want to meet up and skip the whole friendship part and go straight to a relationship.” However, he acknowledges personal growth through his experiences, admitting, “I was one of those people, but over time you start to understand how feelings work and sort of mature out of that.”

To me, online dating is all about you and the person you decide to do it with. If you can make it work, then you should try it. But if you know you cannot do long distances, maybe you shouldn’t do it at all. But do not be afraid to give it a try, because although it seems like a risky game to play, you may one day find the love of your life. Whether that be through meeting for the first time online or continuing an in-person relationship through the Internet.