Spectator Chickening Event Settles Valdosta Chicken Debate

By: Rut Labrada, staff writer

March 25 was not just any typical Wednesday for the writers at the Spectator office. It was The Chickening, the day when all the members would come together and decide, once and for all, what restaurant in Valdosta sells the best chicken.

During the previous weeks, the rowdy group carefully planned the event—they searched for the closest chicken restaurants to VSU campus, debated on which restaurants to include, and coordinated chicken tender orders for the big day, settling on five fast-food chicken options.

As preparations for the Chickening wrapped up, 11 judges were led into the office, pencils and paper in hand, and the blind tasting began, based on three factors: texture & consistency, price, and flavor.

Here are the results:

Huey Magoo’s: Rating: 5.5/10

Among the various chicken options, Huey Magoo’s, priced at $28 for 13 tenders, received mixed reviews from the Spectator staff, with different votes ranging from second place to last place.

One judge, Podcast Editor Shaye Sikes, expressed her thoughts on the chicken.

“When I touched the Huey Magoo’s tender, the texture repulsed me so badly that I couldn’t bring myself to eat it,” she said. “I ate a piece for the taste test, and I had to reevaluate my life decisions and what led me there.”

Other judges commented that the chicken was soggy, perhaps due to it being eaten cold.

Raising Cane’s: Rating: 6/10

The chicken tenders from Raising Cane’s, the newest chicken option in Valdosta, were consistently rated between 6-8 stars on texture and flavor, with many compliments on its sauce and moisture.

However, the third category, price, was the deciding factor for the restaurant as Raising Cane’s was the most expensive chicken on the list, priced at $33 for 13 tenders.

Staff Writer and judge Aiyana Hunter explained her thought process.

“I feel it’s too overpriced for what it’s worth,” she said. “It depends too much on the sauce, which makes it all too clear that the chicken can’t stand on its own.”

Zacadoo’s: Rating: 6.3/10

Zacadoo’s chicken, priced at $11 for 30 tenders, proved to be the most controversial among the five options, with votes ranging from as low as 2/10 to as high as 9.5/10.

Much of the debate surrounding the brand stemmed from the pickle flavor that many tasted in the chicken, with many of the judges being either strong pickle fans or haters.

One staff writer, Gray Walker, described the chicken as “the best, a literal pickle paradise” and mentioned that it had a “wonderful crunch.”

News Editor Megan Callahan had very different thoughts.

“The last choice was just awful,” she said. “They fry their chicken in pickle juice, and as someone who hates pickles… barf!”

Popeyes: Rating: 6.7/10

Priced at $28 for 12 tenders, Popeyes proved to be a well-liked option that was recognized for its spicy flavor and crunchy texture.

However, many of the staff writers, including Hunter, did not feel that these two things were enough for Popeyes to be placed at number one.

“It’s solid in all regards and is decent without the sauce, but it doesn’t stand out in taste,” Hunter said.

Zaxby’s: Rating: 7.5/10

The judges gave Zaxby’s chicken, priced at $16 for 10 tenders, the number one spot for multiple reasons—it’s low price, flavorful taste, and balanced sauce, and it was crowned as the grand winner of The Chickening.

Sikes commented on her love for the sauce.

“There’s a reason why Zax Sauce was first and why everyone copies it,” she said.

Similarly, Arts & Entertainment Editor Ashley Jones explained her love for the restaurant’s chicken.

“Zaxby’s was the best tasting chicken because the seasonings that are used are bold but not overpowering, and the crispiness of the chicken is at the perfect point of not soggy, but not hard to eat either,” she said.