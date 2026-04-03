Blazers Prepare for Final Stretch of the Season

By: Summer Smiley, Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga. – VSU baseball has had a challenging 2026 season filled with ups and downs. Although some of the series’ matchups ended in losses, the team continues to play with effort and determination.

The Blazers opened their season with a 4-5 loss against Nova Southeastern on Jan. 30 but gained momentum with a 15-12 win over Palm Beach Atlantic on Jan. 31.

Soon after, they kicked off Gulf Southern Conference play in a home-opening series against the Union Bulldogs and lost 2-1. The Blazers later earned a key conference series win, sweeping Delta State on March 13 and 14.

Head Coach Joshua Hulse believes that the win against Delta State was a defining moment for the team this season.

“Turning point was when we swept Delta State. We demonstrated what it looks like to follow a game plan and execute the plan,” explained Hulse. “We hope we can continue to do that in the upcoming weeks.”

Despite their inconsistent record, VSU has produced several strong offensive performances this season. One example was a 13-inning, six-hour loss to Embry-Riddle, with the Blazers recording 58 at-bats, 18 hits, four home runs, 18 strikeouts, and 6 HBP in a back-and-forth game.

During their win against Palm Beach Atlantic, they had 13 RBIs, 15 runs scored, four doubles, and 11 walks.

VSU still has a few games left before entering the GSC playoffs, but there have been some key players who have stood out and contributed pivotal efforts amongst Blazer baseball so far.

“I think they are starting to understand what needs to be done in each game from individual performances,” said Hulse. “They understand that if enough guys perform well in their individual performances, then it will compile a great team effort collectively.”

Junior outfielder Charlie Banks has led the team this season with a .313 batting average, 134 at-bats, 22 runs, 42 hits, 10 HR, 33 RBIs, and a .582 slugging percentage. In VSU’s series against Alabama Huntsville, Banks had a standout performance with five runs, 2 home runs, and six RBIs, helping VSU secure the series’ win.

On the mound, senior pitcher Drake LaRoche has been a key contributor for the Blazers this season. He currently holds a 1.50 WHIP, a 4.61 ERA, eight walks, and 38 strikeouts. In VSU’s 3-2 win over West Alabama, LaRoche pitched 9 innings, allowing two earned runs while recording seven strikeouts.

Hulse emphasized the team’s depth, adding that once the players recognize it as well, VSU baseball can reach its full potential.

“I hope the players can see that the talent is there, and now we just need to trust our talent,” he said “On top of that, we need to understand that our execution level needs to ultimately be higher than what we are getting now. Bring more consistency to the field, and we will win more games.”

Hulse wants the Blazer nation to know that VSU baseball is ready to compete as the season comes to a close.

“The guys are ready to play hard going into the last month of the regular season, and they know that they are preparing to fight in the conference tournament in May.”

The Blazers currently hold a record of 11-22, 8-13 and will host Auburn Montogomery this Friday and Saturday at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park as they continue their push towards GSC playoffs beginning on May 1.