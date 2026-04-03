VSU Golf prepares to compete in the GCS Championship

By: Austin Sellars – Spectator Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga – The VSU men’s golf team competed in and hosted the First Federal Collegiate Classic on Monday and Tuesday, March 9-10, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.

The red and black finished their home tournament in eighth place, posting scores of 284, 288, and 292 for an even-par total of 864 over 54 holes.

Junior Alexander Nilehn and junior William Carestam both finished in the top ten in individual play, each shooting rounds of par or better every time they played.

Nilehn posted scores of 71, 67, and 72 for a strong six-under final score of 210. Carestam shot 69, 71, and 71, finishing with a great five-under final score of 211.

Junior Adam Waller and senior Joshua Burki both tied for 43rd after each shooting a three-over 219, and junior Nick Mueller finished 54th with scores of 72, 76, and 74, totaling a six-over-par 222.

No. 3-ranked West Florida claimed the team title at the tournament with a stunning 21-under-par score of 843. No. 11-ranked Columbus State narrowly followed with an 18-under 846, and in third place, No. 21-ranked Lincoln Memorial University finished with a 16-under 848.

Head Coach Jared Purvis is proud of his men and believes their play earlier this week is a strong testament to their capabilities.

“Obviously Nilehn’s and Carestam’s play stands out. Finishing top 10 in our event is an accomplishment, and to do it by shooting each round at even par or better makes it even more special,” Purvis said. “In addition to Alex and William’s performance, we had several other individuals’ rounds at even par or better, and that is an indication of our capability.”

Purvis also noted that this tournament means a lot to their program.

“We are proud to host one of the Top D2 fields at Kinderlou each year. It’s a tremendous course and tournament that every team wants to be invited to compete in.” Purvis said.

The Blazers then traveled to Davie, Florida, to compete in the Shark Invitational at Grande Oaks Country Club on March 23 and 24, hosted by Nova Southeastern.

The red and black finished seventh in the tournament after jumping two spots in the final round alone. VSU finished with a total score of 860, with rounds of 287, 286, and 287 over the weekend.

Florida Southern, ranked No. 4, won the title with a 21-under-par score of 831.

Carestam fired rounds of 68, 72, and 69 for a final score of four under 209, capping off his best tournament as a blazer yet and tying for sixth place.

Waller finished his round tied for 13th place with a two-under 211 over rounds of 72, 70, and 69.

Following the Shark Invitational, VSU headed to West Florida to compete in the Argonaut Invitational.

The host team, West Florida, won this 15-team tournament with a final score of 839. VSU finished in 11th place with a score of 884.

Carestam shot rounds of 72, 72, and 69 for a final score of 213, tying for fifteenth place. Nilehn finished tied for 30th with a score of 218 after rounds of 70, 74, and 74 to conclude the weekend.

VSU is preparing to travel to Dickson, Tennessee, to compete in the 2026 GSC Championship at Grey Stone Golf Club.