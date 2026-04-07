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Happy Distribution Day Blazers

April 7, 2026 Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 120 Views

Be on the lookout for our latest newspaper edition, “The Tech  Edition,” filled with a variety of stories ranging from  News to Campus Life and Sports. You can find copies in our newspaper stands within each lecture hall all across campus. Our editions can also be found off campus, including “The Mix”, “Big Nicks, and “Outback”. Follow us on all our social media platforms to see what’s going on with your local school newspaper. Also, if you have a story recommedendations don’t hesitate to contact us and reach out to us on our website.

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