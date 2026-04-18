Tips on how to Blaze through the rest of the semester

Hey Blazer nation!!

We are almost about to wrap up the spring 2026 semester, but before we do, here are some tips on how you can “Blaze” through the rest of these last few weeks of school.

First, make sure that you are prioritizing your time wisely when it comes to completing your assignments on time. Let’s try to complete all our work ahead of time so there is no unnecessary stress in the end.

Second, make sure to utilize your resources at the academic support center when it comes to finalizing your papesr and getting tutoring for your classes.

Lastly, it’s important to balance your final assignments while also taking time for yourself. Even if it’s just 30 minutes of downtime. Get your work done, but also try to prioritize self-care within your schedule.

With that being said, “Let’s finish strong, Blazer Nation!”