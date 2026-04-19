Michael Jackson movie Preview

Megan Callahan

News Editor

On Friday, April 24th, the Michael Jackson movie, “Michael”, will come out in theatres! This movie has probably been long awaited by Michael Jackson fans, especially since he was named as, “The King of Pop”, during his time.

Over the years, the movie industry has created several movies about infamous names in music. Including Amy Winehouse, Elvis, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Queen, and several other music legends.

The best part about this movie is that the actor who plays Michael Jackson is Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew. This was a very smart casting move considering the actor has seen firsthand everything his uncle has gone through.

From reporters putting his life on tabloid magazines because of his skin condition, to several rumors stacked against him. Michael was never able to tell his side of the story during interviews because the people interviewing believed the rumors rather than Michael himself.

All they cared about was being the first magazine to get the alleged truth out to print instead of what Michael had to say. But the real question is are they going to include everything that he went through, the good times and the bad? Or will they shy away from the darker times in Michael’s life?

We will find out what the movie entails next Friday when, “Michael”, is released into theatres. If you are a Michael Jackson fan, be sure to mark your calendars for this momentous occasion!