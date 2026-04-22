VSU Does Not Plan to Evacuate Despite Growing Wildfire Concerns. 

By: Madeline Higdon, Staff writer

FARGO, Ga.– A vicious wildfire has been ripping through Echols and Clinch counties since Sunday, April 18.

The fire’s core is located at Pineland Road in Fargo, and it has spread close to 17,000 acres – which is roughly 26 miles of fire. The initial cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A Level 3 evacuation order is currently in effect for those who are living on or near Will Rewis and Chauncey Roads in Echols County, as well as Joes Lane, Worth Lane, and Register Road. The Fruitland community as a whole also faces a Level 3 evacuation order. Surrounding areas are under an evacuation watch.

The Georgia Forestry Commission has issued an urgent burn ban for all of South Georgia as of April 22, due to increased drought conditions. This is the first ever instance of GFC issuing a mandatory outdoor burn ban.

A foster care facility in Valdosta has opened their doors to evacuees and fire crew. Camp Rock of Georgia is preparing to serve 200 meals to firefighting crew and volunteers Thursday April 23. As an established foster care facility, the home is ready for rapid-response situations, and they have beds, laundry machines, as well as a professional kitchen.

“Part of compassion ministry is serving those in crisis,” said Jay Watkins, director.

Watkins said that the facility is currently requesting water bottles, electrolyte packets, protein products (like bars, packaged treats, and nonperishable shakes) and other easy nonperishable foods. They are not currently in search of volunteers, as the shelter is steady, but if things escalate, those who are interested in helping should contact the office number at (229) 244-1920.

The smoke from the wildfire has been reported on multiple websites. The AirNow Fire and Smoke Map depicts heavy smoke lasting until just below Homerville, Georgia, and light smoke stretching as far as Denton County, near Hazlehurst, Georgia. However, Google Maps’ Wildfire Tracking System has depicted smoke stretching over the entirety of Valdosta, along with most of North Florida as well.

Valdosta is starting to see heavier smoke near Old Clyattville Road, which is home to the Regional Airport and Wild Adventures theme park. Light smoke is covering the entirety of the city up until Windsor Park. As for the blaze, the fire has spread as far as Alexis, GA, just 35 minutes by car from the university.

With so much smoke in the air, concerns about air quality have risen among VSU students, with many taking to online platforms to express their opinions anonymously.

“I need to go home. This is all getting to be a bit much for me,” another wrote.

“If it’s still this bad in the morning, I’m not going to class. I’m not breathing in this air,” another wrote.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s tool, the Air Quality Index, measures the health and quality of breathable air, in search of potential pollutants and toxins. The index is measured between 0 to 301, with a higher number meaning a more dangerous air quality.

Measured at 11 p.m. on April 21 by the Environmental Protection Division’s monitoring system, Valdosta’s AQI was at a whopping 185. This is an extremely dangerous level for those with pulmonary or cardiac conditions, as smoke inhalation can cause fatal symptoms to occur.

At 11:47 a.m., an Emergency Public Safety alert was issued to Lowndes County residents, warning them about potential dangers involving wildfire smoke entering the atmosphere. Residents were urged to stay indoors if smoke levels rose.

The GFC Region 5 Fire Management Officer Jason Squires said that “In the present time, with weather conditions, there are no imminent concerns” about the fire spreading to Valdosta.

VSU Strategic Communications Director Robin DeSpain said that VSU has no current plans to evacuate students and staff. She and the rest of the communications team for the university have been in close conversation in regards to how each department is paying attention to the issue.

“If we have students who are impacted in the area that they live in some of these counties, if they have a hardship getting to class, they should reach out to the Student Affairs Office. Staff can contact Human Resources. We want to work with them, as it is a tough situation for people to be dealing with. We are asking staff to be flexible for those who may have any health conditions,” said DeSpain.

DeSpain urges students and professors to be in tight communication over any potential troubles. She said that they are monitoring CDC warnings and any health alerts before they make a final decision about evacuation. It is the university’s top priority at this point, as it poses a significant threat to student athletes, who are practicing and playing games outdoors.

If the fires spread further west, or if the smoke presence becomes more severe, the university plans to re-assess their decision about evacuation.

VSU may release an official statement to explain the above information, but DeSpain says that it is uncertain, and that it will be up to President William Crowe. She has acknowledged the university’s awareness of the issue, and she has reiterated that they are watching constantly.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and employees,” said DeSpain.

For those who are in need of resources, please heed the following:

Staff should contact the Department of Human Resources at HRstaff@vsu. Or at (229)333-5709.

Faculty will get the best support from the Academic Affairs Office in regard to flexibility with students, or if they need any help of their own. They can be reached at AcademicAffairsTeam@vsu,. or at (229)333-5950.

Students should contact the Student Affairs Office at StudentAffairs@vsu. or at (229)333-5941.

The Spectator, is continuously monitoring this dangerous fire around the clock, and more updates will be given as they come in.