VSU Computer Science Professor Zhighuang Xu Remembered as a Passionate Professor

By: Rut Labrada, Staff writer

Dr. Zhiguang Xu, VSU computer science professor who redesigned the department’s senior capstone course to allow students to work with local organizations, died on March 31, at his home in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Xu, who worked at VSU since 2002, was one of three professors spearheading the development of an artificial intelligence track for the computer science major that was set to start in the fall 2026 semester.

According to Computer Science Department Chairman Dr. Krishnendu Roy, the track will still be implemented next semester, and another professor will take over for the Foundations of AI course that Xu was scheduled to teach.

Xu was teaching four classes this spring semester, which will now be covered by other professors.

Unix Programming will be covered by Dr. Anurag Dasgupta, Programming for Engineers by Dr. Sudip Chakraborty, Parallel and Distributive Processing by Dr. Ahana Roy Choudhury, and Intro to Microcomputers/Applications will be covered by Dr. Radu Mihail.

Dr. Xu had a deep interest in learning new technologies, which shined through his work with students.

“One of the terms that he used to use was the constant idea of ‘learn, unlearn, and relearn,’” said Dr. Roy. “That’s his words. He wanted himself to do that, and he wanted his students to do that.”

As an active member of the VSU and the larger Valdosta community, Dr. Xu reorganized the senior capstone course multiple times to give students the opportunity to learn to use newly released technology as it came out, and he also gave students opportunities to gain real-world experience working to solve technological issues with local organizations.

“The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce had a project going on where their members were giving discounts to Moody and other Airforce families, and they wanted to track the usage,” said Dr. Roy. “So, several years back, in senior seminar, the students’ semester-long project was to design software to do that, and each group presented their idea to the client, and the client picked one that was actually implemented.”

Outside of his passion for technology, Dr. Xu had a deep love for teaching, and he was always searching for ways to have his students learn as much as possible.

“I want his students and his colleagues to know that he really loved his career,” said his wife, Rong Wang. “Computer science progresses very fast, and if the student is not ready, they cannot get a job. He wanted his students to be ready and get a good job. That’s why he always encouraged himself to study.”

According to Wang, Dr. Xu was an energetic person who spent much of his time outside of work playing soccer and traveling, which his family loved to do together.

“His daughters, coworkers, and I, his family, we all love him so much,” she said. “We miss him.”