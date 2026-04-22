VSU Red Hots Continue Their Dominance with Two More National Titles

By: Austin Sellars, Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Titletown, USA, is renowned for its numerous national championships in Division II sports at VSU and its intense high school football rivalries. However, many overlook that it has become a powerhouse in collegiate dance.

The VSU Red Hots swept both the jazz and hip-hop divisions at the National Dance Alliance College National Championship in Daytona Beach, Florida, securing their 10th and 11th national titles in program history.

The Red Hots have titles dating back to 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024, and two in 2026. Kelli Fields has been the head coach for all of them.

In the prelims for jazz on Thursday, VSU posted a score of 92.9429, with defending champions Davenport University just edging them out with a score of 93.1429. On Friday, VSU came back and improved its score by more than a full point. They finished with a final score of 94.7429, edging out Davenport, which posted a 94.1714.

In the Hip Hop prelims on Friday, VSU started strong, posting a 93.5143, with no one close. On Saturday, the Lady Red Hots continued their dominance, raising their score to 95.1429 and claiming their 11th title in program history.

This marks the first time in program history that the Red Hots have won Jazz and Hip Hop in the same year, something that Coach Fields has always dreamt of.

“Winning both the Jazz and Hip-Hop Divisions at Nationals has been a dream for me and this program for so many years,” said Fields. “To have that dream come, with this team that has always shown that they are willing to do whatever it takes, is more special than I can truly express in words.”

To be in such a dominant program has not come easy, as there’s a lot of hard work and time that goes into being able to perform on the big stage, as former Red Hot’s will agree.

“To be a red hot, you have to have grit, drive, determination, a strong work ethic, and the desire to be a valuable team player,” said Former Red Hot and National Champion Madi Cothern.

Cothern won the national championship with the VSU Red Hot’s in 2017 and 2018 in the Hip Hop division. Then added another championship win in 2019 in the Jazz division in her senior year.

“The schedule is demanding, and the practices are intense; there is no greater honor than representing VSU throughout the community,” Cothern said. “I can assure you that those who have had the honor of being on the team would agree that there is no experience as rewarding, meaningful, or impactful as being a VSU Red Hot.”