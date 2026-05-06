Racially charged comments attributed to VSU student associated with Republican groups

Aiyana Hunter

Staff Writer

A VSU student who is listed as secretary of the Georgia College Republicans and has connections to other collegiate Republican organizations in the state says that racially charged messages that appeared under his name on a local Facebook group were not written by him.

In late March, The Facebook group Lowndes County Word of Mouth investigated some anonymous posts from a user called CleverLynx7233 that were degrading toward several ethnic groups.

The Lowndes County Word of Mouth is a private Facebook group where area residents discuss a variety of topics from business to politics to social gatherings. The group has a public page as well.

The administrators of the group traced the messages to an account associated with Jefferson Davis, a senior political science major who appears on the VSU College Republicans unofficial Instagram account.

Jenn Farrell, one of six administrators of the Word of Mouth group, contacted Davis to inform him that he was being removed from the group for violating the group’s policies.

Farrell said the comments in question were posted in the late evening of March 29 and the early morning of March 30. These comments included insensitive remarks about Mexicans, African Americans, and people with disabilities. The comments included several in response to other users disputing his opinions and statements.

Davis denied that he wrote the posts.

“People besides myself have had access to my social media logins,” he said. “This issue has been resolved.”

Farrell said this is not the first time users have had to be removed from the site due to inacceptable posts.

“We have most definitely removed others for similar behavior to what (Davis) did,” she said.

Farrell has a post on her public Facebook page that explicitly shows the comments attributed to Davis’s account.

Davis is listed as the secretary on the website of the Georgia College Republicans and second vice chairman on the website of the South West Georgia Young Republicans.

A September Facebook post from the Lowndes County GA GOP as well as an August Instagram post from the South West Georgia Young Republicans list Davis as the chairman of the VSU College Republicans. Davis also appears as a member on the website of the Delta Rho chapter of the fraternity Kappa Alpha Order at VSU.

The VSU College Republicans don’t exist on Blazer Link, the website students use to find and join organizations on campus.

The group does have a semi-active Instagram account that reposts content from other collegiate Republican groups. The last post of the account that was entirely its own is a September post about a vigil to honor Charlie Kirk, the late founder of Turning Point USA, outside of West Hall. Videos on that post show Davis giving a speech at the gathering.

The South West Georgia Young Republicans and the Georgia College Republicans did not respond to request for comment. Davis did not respond to subsequent requests for comment after his initial denial.